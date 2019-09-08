NSANJE-(MaraviPost)– A girl who scooped 13 points in just released 2019 Malawi School Certificate of Education MSCE examinations has committed suicide by hanging herself to a tree, after her long lover dumped her.

The deceased identified as Patricia Fulaye aged 24 hanged herself on Thursday evening at Sekeni village in Nchalo area.

Foster Benjamin, Chikwawa Police Station publicist told The Maravi Post that the late Fulaye before committing suicide told her aunt that her longtime lover had terminated their affair.

“Apparently distraught, Fulaye tragically ended her life after hanging herself from the roof. She didn’t leave a note behind.

“Postmortem results from St. Montfort Mission Hospital confirmed strangling as the cause of death”, says Benjamin.

Meanwhile, police are advising those who get depressed not to contemplate suicide as a last resort but rather seek help from relevant authorities.

The late Fulaye hailed from Mbenje village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chimombo in Nsanje District.