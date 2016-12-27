LILONGWE-(MaraviPost):-The Lilongwe gospel music lovers will crossover to 2017 with the much awaited Ronald Thamakela double launch of the “Wandichotsa Kulati” DVD and “Mau Anu” CD slated for January 1, at Sheafer ICA Marque in the capital.

At the launch some lucky winners will walk away with different prizes including decoders, wheel bars, T-Shirts, scholarships and a Car as a Grand Prize.

Courtesy of the newly established Manage Gospel artists, Events, Business Promotion company, Thamakela’s launch is a grand finale following rural evangelism shows conducted in some districts including, Lilongwe, Mulanje, Phalombe, Dowa and Mchinji.

In an exclusive interview with The Maravi Post on Tuesday the gospel artist Thamakela promised to dish out the best of his abilities on stage during the launch.

The artist assured his gospel fans total entertainment with New Year’s special gift.

He further added the patrons should look for more great things a head in his journey to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ through music.

“Malawians should expect great things from me and they should know that God has entrusted me with the message that will transform many people. I promise to spread the word of God using my talent across the country”, assured Thamakera.

According to his Manager Chris Loka, the show has been organized in a special way that all patrons should brace for greatest show with supporting artists including Patience Namadingo, Gwamba, Thoko Katimba, Lloyd Phiri and Miracle Chinga who have already confirmed their presence during the day.

“The launch is slated to start at 11 o’clock in the Morning and Patrons will have to pay MK1, 500 at the Door. We are spending sleepless nights, thinking how best to celebrate the New Year with our fans in Lilongwe.

“We are therefore appealing to all the gospel lovers in Lilongwe to come in large number and watch the energetic performance from Thamakela”, urges Loka.

The double launch’s preparations have been made possible by the Magic Promotions with support from Crazimatic High School, Zack Consultants, Thama General Suppliers and Services, Crerk Hardware and General Suppliers, Starsat, Humphrey Murray Transport, Luso TV, Peacock seeds and Pentecostal Life Radio.