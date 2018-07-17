By Brian Kanyenda.

Malawi’s uprising Gospel Hip Hop star Cee-Jay, has revealed his plans to release a video for his latest hit titled ‘Dance’.

A 20 year old Blantyre based musician whose real name is Chigomezgo Mkandawire dropped a new Dance tune on 2nd July this year which is currently enjoying massive airplay in many local radio stations and equally having more downloads on malawimusic.com.

Cee-Jay a new fig in music industry signed under Focused Creativity said that Malawians should expect a video by end August

According to Cee-Jay’s South African based Manager of Focused Creativity Paul Manda, the tune was produced by Manifest in Lilongwe which is all about praising the wonderful God.

“The song talks about what the Lord has done in my life, for all he has done all I can do is to dance”

“Cee-Jay as young as he is, uses his talent to reach out to his fellow youngsters about the gospel of God,” said Manda.

The Gospel Hip Hop star’s most anticipated ‘Dance’ video coming soon came into limelight early this year who surprised most music lovers in the country when he released his massive hit titled ‘Delete’.

In his recent exclusive interview monitored on Dziko FM inside ‘Know Me Better’ Cee-Jay disclosed that his dream is to become one of the best Gospel Hip Hop artist reaching out to as many Malawians especially youths.

“I’m more confident that with God all my dreams will come to reality. I’m humbled with the way people have welcomed my first two singles, their support means a lot to me and I’m very encouraged to continue preaching the word of God through my music”, said Cee-Jay.

He further said that in his ‘Delete’ hit he preaches about trading all the sorrow and pains when someone receives Christ Jesus as the Mighty Savior.