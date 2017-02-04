Malawian grandpa behind bars for defiling 12-year old girl

Police in Nkhata bay are keeping in custody Silale Kaunda, 68, on allegation that he defiled a 12 year-old girl at Mpamba trading center in the district.

According to the district police spokesperson Ignatius Esau, the suspect invited the victim into his house where she was defiled.

In an attempt to keep the girl’s mouth shut, the suspect offered the victim K300.

“The issue came to light after the girl’s mother noticed some walking difficulties in her daughter and the victim revealed that she was defiled by the above mentioned suspect after questioned,” said Esau.

The incident was reported to Nkhata bay police and the victim was referred to Mpamba health centre where defilement was confirmed.

He said the suspect will appear before the court soon to answer defilement charges which is against section 138 of the penal code.

Kaunda hails from Tayawaka village in the area of Traditional Authority ( TA ) Timbili in Nkhatabay distirict.