Malawian inmate dies at Zomba prison; authorities rule out foul play

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-Malawian inmate, identified as Elias Mato, on Tuesday died after he was allegedly assaulted by some prison officers.

He was rushed to Zomba Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The development comes barely a week after media reports that there were running battles between prison guards and disgruntled inmates in the Zomba Cell.

Impeccable sources privy to The Maravi Post on the matter disclosed that the late Mato, who hailed from Ntcheu district, was beaten to death.

The sources added that chaotic scenes erupted in the prison premises between officers and inmates soon after Mato died.

“Each time something fishy happens at the prison, the inmates always shout and make noises. But we don’t know exactly what they shout for. The rest is what we read in the social media as we don’t have the capacity to check with authorities on such matters”, said Zomba dweller who lives closer to the prison premises.

But Malawi Prison Services Spokesperson Smart Maliro has disputed the claims that officer had a hand in the death of Mato saying the deceased was suffering from Asthma and malaria

Maliro disclosed that his office will get details on the exact situation happened at the prison before commenting further on the matter.

“Information gathered indeed reveals that the prisoner identified as Elias Mato died on Tuesday at Zomba Central Prison. The deceased was however suffering from asthma and malaria but was not beaten as others are alleging.

“This is the truth. The late Mato had been sick for some time, therefore reports that he was assaulted are just exaggeration by people”, disputes Maliro.