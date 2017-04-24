LONDON (Maravi Post)—London based entrepreneur and African affairs consultant James Woods-Nkhutabasa will be heading to Finland in May to answer to an invitation which the Springboard Afro-Nordic Business Platform has extended to him to speak at the conference.“We take great pleasure in cordially inviting you to attend African-Nordic Business Conference to take place at the Hilton Strand Hotel in Helsinki, Finland on May 4, 2017,” reads the invitation letter signed by Kingsley Ify, CEO and Co-Founder of Springboard Afro-Nordic Business Platform Ltd which The Maravi Post has seen.

According to the organizer, the conference will have “sessions that explore market potential in areas such as infrastructure, consumer goods, education, energy, entrepreneurship, finance, healthcare, ICT/ technology and renewable energy.”

Apart from Woods, the conference will also have other keynote speakers in the Nordics and Africa such as Kai Mykkänen—Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of Finland, AdmassuTadesse—President and Chief Executive of TDB, Ethiopian, Carole Kariuki— advocacy veteran and CEO of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa), Kenya—Sheila Khama, Practice Manager for the World Bank’s Energy and Extractive Industries Global Practice, Botswana, Paul Kunert— energy and power advisor and CEO of Havergate Infrastructure, UK, Viola Llewellyn—investment matchmaker and Co-founder and CEO of OvambaInc, UK and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden—advocate of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, Sweden.

According to the invitation letter, Woods will be a speaker for the panel entitled: SDGs & Private Sector: Mutual Benefits for Development – Challenges and Opportunities.”

Woods has received numerous accolades for his works such as the African Achiever of Year in 2015 and has a growing reputation across the African continent by both private and public sector organisations.

Young Malawians continue to shine and get recognition for their entrepreneurial spirit. Apart from Woods, another young Malawian, Charles Lipenga, co-founder of Maestros Leadership Company, recently met the Queen in UK for his achievements in the entrepreneurial sector.