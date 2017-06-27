A host of academics and journalists are to gather at Birmingham City University in the UK next month to question the challenges that African women working in the British media face and how they could be addressed.

The ‘African Women in the Media’ event at the University’s City Centre Campus on Thursday 27 July will feature a series of talks from researchers and journalists, as well as an opportunity to pitch ideas to Dorothy Byrne, head of news and current affairs at Channel 4.

Speakers at the event include founder of the MsAfropolitan feminist blog Minna Salami, award-winning Sudanese reporter Yousra Elbagir and Malawian journalist Kiri Kankhwende.

“The day-long symposium is timely in Brexit Britain as we see a rise of right-wing politics, particularly in relation to debates around the representation of race and immigration in the news”, said Dr Yemisi Akinbobola, lecturer at Birmingham City University’s School of Media and host of the event.

“The event will provide an opportunity for the exchange of ideas between academia and industry, supporting the goal to have greater diversity, inclusion and representation of African women in the British media.”

Alongside Dorothy Byrne, a team of producers from Nigeria’s TVC News will also be taking pitches for story and programme ideas.

Birmingham City University was one of the first UK universities to offer media degrees and today boasts cutting edge facilities – including Europe’s largest static green screen – in its £62 million Parkside Building.