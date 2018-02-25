By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(Maravi Post)-Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) says there is possibility for the country reduce escalation of human rights violation cases if local journalists work fingers and nails in reporting against ill-practices fostering the problem.

The commission observes that Malawi is failing to avert the prolonged cases of corruption and gender bias among others, due to improper usage of media.

MHRC disclosed that most cases that have eroded Malawi courts are a clear indication that journalists are failing their role of sensitising the public on evils of abusing other people’s rights.

This was shared during media training which the Commission organised on Friday, in the capital city Lilongwe.

MHRC Director of economic social and cultural rights directorate Harry Migochi said the training aimed at imparting the media practitioners with skills on how to investigate and report human rights violation issues.

Migochi added that there is a need for journalists to show much interest in investigating human rights issues since it will among other things, help to hold the authorities transparent and accountable.

The commission has therefore urged media to push for implementation of Access to Information Act (ATIA) which has been forsaken for a long period of time.

“MHRC wants journalists to have clear understanding of commission’s Acts and Laws so that they should be able to relate with what is happening across the country.”

“We endorse the impact that media hold in various societies, that is why we have collaborated with almost all media institutions to address the most-talked cases of corruption, exploitation, abuse of power, and insecurity of vulnerable persons.” Migochi said.

One of the participants, Asiyatu James from Radio Islam applauded MHRC for taking such initiative attributing that skills obtained from the training will gear them up to combat the devastating cases hitting Malawi nation.

Meanwhile, the commission has formed a media task force consisting of journalists from various media houses in the country, which will be involved in every development the commission undertakes.