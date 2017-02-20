NTCHISI-(MaraviPost)-The Ntchisi First Grade Magistrate Court on Friday sentenced a 24-year-old man to six years in jail for being found guilty of attempting to sell his two-year-old biological son.

Ntchisi Police Station Prosecutor Peter Njiragoma has identified the convict as Dagiya Yakobe who committed the crime in December 2016 in the district.

According to Prosecutor Njiragoma, the court heard that Yakobe approached the businessman Noel Nyanda to offer his son for sale at MK100, 000.

Njiragoma said that this was the fifth time that the convict had approached the businessman to sell the son.

He added that on previous occasions Yakobe used to tell the businessman that he has a big nail which he could use for rituals in his business.

“After the businessman got tired of the pressure from the convict, he decided to report the matter to the police who after investigations established that the said nail was Yakobe’s own two-year-old son.

“The convict was arrested when he went to the businessman to conclude the transaction of selling the kid. In his ruling after full trial, First Grade Magistrate Dorothy Kalua slapped Yakobe to six years in jail with hard labour saying the offence was serious in nature hence stiff punishment”, said Njiragoma.

The convict Yakobe hails from Chiphwafu Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chilooko in Ntchisi district.