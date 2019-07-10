DEDZA-(MaraviPost)- The Malawi Police in Dedza are keeping in custody a 36 year old man for attempting to kill a police officer.

Dedza Assistant Police Spokesperson Cassim Manda has identified the suspect as Levi Mwandilongo who was arrested on Monday, this week.

“The suspect, Mr. Mwandilongo kicked a police officer out of a moving vehicle when he was escorting him to MRA offices after his vehicle was impounded for tax evasion,” said Manda.

Manda told Zodiak Online that the victim, identified as Malonda Banda, was assigned to escort the impounded vehicle.

According to Manda, his fellow officer got surprised after noticing that the victim was taking long to arrive.

Manda said that Malonda Banda was later found unconscious along the road by some road users and was rushed to Dedza District Hospital.

“We have arrested the suspect when he was trying to escape to Salima from Dedza,” said Manda.