Malawian man drowns in Mchezi River in Lilongwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) – A 37-year old Malawian man died on Sunday after drowning in Mchezi River in the capital Lilongwe.

Kanengo Police Station Spokesperson Alfred Chinthere has identified the deceased as Hati Mdawali, who was running a small scale business at Mchezi Trading Centre.

Chinthere told The Maravi Post that the deceased’s relation disclosed that the late Mdawali attempted to swim in the river under the influence of alcohol, only to encounter his fate.

The Police publicist said in a desperate bid to survive, the deceased tried to swim to the shore but the water turbulence enveloped his zeal.

“Police found the body washed away about half a kilometre from the accident scene. Postmortem conducted by the medical personnel from Area 25 Health Centre confirmed that death was due to suffocation.

“The Police are therefore advising the general public to desist from Drug and Alcohol abuse. Besides, during the rainy season people should avoid swimming, crossing rivers while heavily raining, and to keep children away from river banks to deter a recurrence”, appealed Chinthere.