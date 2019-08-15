CHITIPA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in Chitipa are on a man hunt for a 45 year old Alick Bulambo from, Musani village,Traditional Authority (T.A) Mwaulambia in the district for allegedly killing his own son.

Chitipa Police Station Spokesperson Gladwell Simwaka told The Maravi Post that during the night of 14 to 15 August,2019, the deceased, Robert Bulambo,23 came home drunk.

This did not please the father hence quarrels erupted between them.

The police publicist said following the quarrels the father took a hoe handle and hit the deceased on his head and all over the body and left him unconscious.

“The deceased was taken to Chitipa district hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

“Postmortem result showed that death was due to internal bleeding secondary to assault. The father (suspect) has since escaped to unknown destination,” said Simwaka.

He adds, “Police in the district are appealing to general public to come forward with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect.

“The Police further, remind people that they should be able to find a better way of resolving conflicts rather than killing each other”.