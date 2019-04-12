The Malawi Police in Rumphi have arrested a 25 – year old man for allegedly killing his wife, Maravi Post has learnt.

According to the district police spokesperson, Tupeliwe Kabwilo the development occurred on Wednesday at Kamwe area in the district after she denied him sex.

The deceased has been identified as Zione Lizeyo, 18 years old from Bandawe Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwambo in Zomba District.

According to Mr. Lizeyo Stephani who is father to the deceased, on the material day, the two quarreled after the wife denied the suspect sex.

This angered the husband and immediately he started assaulting her. The wife fainted.

Sensing danger, the suspect informed his father in – law about it.

They rushed her to Kamwe Health Centre but unfortunately she died while receiving treatment.

Medical Officers at the health facility confirmed that death is due to internal bleeding.

The suspect is expected to answer the charge of murder which contravenes section 209 of Penal Code.

The suspect, James Lipa comes from Mina Village, T/A Jenala in Phalombe District.