ZOMBA-(MaaviPost)-The Malawi Police in the old capital Zomba are keeping in custody a woman along side relatives for allegedly killing her husband with the help of her relatives over family wrangles.

Zomba Police Station Spokesperson Patricia Sipilliano has identified the deceased as Yohane Kafuti aged 33 while the suspects as Maria Chindimba (the wife), Witness and Martha Chindimba (wife’s relatives) all from Nyozani Village in Traditional Authority (T.A) Mlumbe in the district.

Sipilliano told The Maravi Post that the deceased met the fate on January 21, this year after he had picked a quarrel with his wife over a family matter.

The police publicist said the disagreement between the couple resulted into a fight and in the course of fighting, the wife’s named relations joined eventually assaulting Kafuti to death.

The police publicist added that the deceased died the following day at a hospital where he was admitted adding that postmortem conducted at Zomba Central Hospital showed that Kafuti died due to internal injuries resulting from the assault.

The police have since condemned the domestic violence.

The police went on to ask people to always seek intervention from leaders other than resorting to violence.

“When you think that you can’t be reconciled by your own people, the best way [to handle a disagreement in a family] is to go to the Victim Support Unit at any police station and not fighting,” said Sapilliano.

Meanwhile the three have been given murder charges contrary to section 209 of the Penal Code. They will appear before court soon.