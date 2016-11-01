LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police at Kawale 1 Township in the capital Lilongwe are keeping in custody a 35-year old man for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old old mentally challenged girl.

Lilongwe Police Station Spokesperson, Kingsley Dandaula has identified the suspect as Tiyanjane Kadango who has been defiling the girl since January this year.

Dandaula told The Maravi Post that Kadango was defiling the victims whenever her cousin whom she was staying with was away.

He added that the suspect went further in impregnating the girl who gave birth to a baby boy last month.

“The community alerted the police on the suspect’s misconduct considering the health status of the victim. Kadango remains in our custody waiting to appear before court to answer charges of rape contrary to Section 138 of the Penal code”, said Dandaula.

Kadango hails from Kumbu village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Bvumbwe in Thyolo district.