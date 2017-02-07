Malawian man in Mulanje nabbed for attempting to sell nephew at MK1million

MULANJE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in Mulanje district over the weekend arrested a 67-year-old man on suspicion that he tempted to sell his 14-year-old nephew.

Mulanje Police Station Spokesperson, Gresham Ngwira has identified the suspect as Biton Phambala who allegedly approached a certain man at Mwanakhu trading centre in the district offering him the boy at a cost of MK1 million.

The police publicist Ngwira told The Maravi Post that knowing the danger and sensitivity of the deal, the buyer alerted the village headman who advised him to pretend willing to buy the victim as a way to catch the suspect.

Ngwira said the village head further advised the buyer and Phambala to meet on Sunday to transact the deal.

He added that on the fateful day, the suspect asked the nephew, who is an orphan to accompany him to a certain place coaxing the boy that he wanted to collect MK2, 000 which somebody owed him.

“The two ended up into the jungle from where the suspect urged the victim to wait a moment while he had gone to fetch the said MK2, 000.

“Eventually, angry villagers descended on Phambala before being rescued by officials from Plan Malawi who later handed him over to Chambe Police Unit.

“We have charged Biton with child trafficking offense which is contrary to Section 9 of Child Care, Protection and Justice Act. The suspect will be taken to court to answer this charge. The police are therefore condemning this act as it’s a betrayal of its highest order on a relative”, said Ngwira.

The suspect Phambala hails from Harineki Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Nkando in the district.