NTCHEU-(MaraviPost)-A 25-year old man is in police custody at Ntcheu police station for allegedly defiling a three-year-old girl child in broad daylight.

Ntcheu Police Station Spokesperson Hastings Chigalu has identified the suspect as Lameck Magreen who committed the crime on February 17, this year at around 15:00 hours. Defilement is a crime under Section 138 (1) of the Penal Code.

Chigalu told The Maravi Post that the incident occurred when the suspect was playing together with the victim around his house.

The police publicist said later while playing the victim sat down in front of Magreen. Magreen did not tame his sexual feelings since the girl’s private parts were exposed as she did not wear underwear.

Eventually, the suspect called the victim into his house where he defiled her while his wife was away for family matters.

Thereafter, the toddler reported the matter to her mother who further took the issue to the village headman but was advised to report the incident to Sharp Valley Police Post.

After medical examination concluded that the girl was indeed defiled, the police quickly arrested Lameck and charged him with an offense of defilement. The suspect remains on remand waiting to appear before court.

“The police are therefore warning all perpetrators of this evil act to stop as we will not condone such barbaric behaviors and we’ll ensure that the law bites to its fullest potential”, warned Chigalu.

The suspect, Magreen, hails from Chiluzi village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Ganya in Ntcheu district.