Malawian man sentenced to five years in prison for sodomy

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawian man was on Tuesday convicted of sodomizing two boys and sentenced to five years in prison.

According to the Central Region public relations officer Nolliettie Chihana, the Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Court convicted Chikondi Banda, 18, who coaxed the two boys into his room at a rest house situated at Lithipe Trading Centre on December 31, 2016.

The victims were between the ages of 12 and 14 when the abuse occurred, according to police.

Chihana told Maravi Post that the court through State Prosecutor Mangani heard that whilst the boys were taken into the room Banda committed the offence.

The police publicist added that the convict admitted committing the crime of sodomy (having carnal knowledge) against the order of nature which is contrary to Section 153 (a) of the Penal Code.

“The offence of sodomy especially against children is a serious crime and must attract an immediate custodial sentence of 14 years imprisonment with hard labor to deter the would be offenders.

“The accused admitted to have penetrated anuses of the victims with his penis hence the court sentenced Banda to five years and 6 months”, said Chihana.

Banda hails from Traditional Authority (T.A) Chikowi in Zomba district.