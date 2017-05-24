MCHINJI-(MaraviPost)– renown Malawi musician, John Malunga is under police custody in the boarder district of Mchinji, for allegedly selling counterfeit products.

Mchinji Police Station spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino, told The Maravi Post that Malunga was on contract with C & NF, a Mulanje-based company which produces and sells Ruo Body Cleaner (Ufa wa mbatata).

The company hired the suspect to promote and sell their product, considering his talent and fame as a musician, he could do a better marketing job of the products.

Lubrino said the statement recorded at the police station by the managing director of C & NF company, Crispin Jedegwa, discovered a counterfeit Ruo product on the market, which prompted his company to embark on an investigation to trace the source of the fake products.

The law enforcers in the district were however, tipped-off by a member of the community that Malunga was behind the production of the counterfeit products.

The police publicist added that following their investigations, the police seized the products, which the suspects was selling.

“It was discovered that he was selling counterfeit products, bearing the same trademark as C & NF Products. Following an official complaint from the company, Malunga was on Monday, May 22, 2017, arrested for further interrogations.

“The suspect will appear before court soon, to answer charges under intellectual property crimes as stipulated by the Copyright Act. The police are therefore warning all unsuspecting customers who knowingly buy counterfeit products that the behavior attracts major risks as they may become vulnerable to serious physical, financial or moral injuries. The public must report all perpetrators to police,” urges Lubrino.

Both Jedegwa and Malunga hail from Mapeleka and Kamitengo villages, Traditional Authorities (T.A.) Mabuka and Mlonyeni in Mchinji and Mulanje districts respectively.