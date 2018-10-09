A short notice on his church’s Facebook page simply reads, it is with sad regret that we announce the Death of our Founding Pastor, Pastor Binny Nkhonjera, who answered the Lords Call at 12:15PM today. Funeral Program to be announced soon.

Pastor Binny Nkhonjera led Winners Praise Center (WPC) Mishawaka, Indiana with a stated of goal of Bible believing, Christ-centered, and Holy Spirit empowered Church. To teach the Gospel that Jesus and the Apostles taught with clarity and power.

Arrangements will be announced shortly. However those wishing to mourn the Pastors passing are encouraged to meet at the church located at

2511 Milburn

Mishawaka, Indiana 46544