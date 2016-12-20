MWANZA-(MaraviPost)-A Malawian court in the southern and border district of Mwanza has on Tuesday slapped a man of God to 14 years in jail for raping his sister in-law.

Mwanza Police Station Spokesperson Edwin Kaunda has identified the convict as Prophet Billy Chikambe Chikapa who has been raping the sister in-law aged 27 since 2011.

The police Publicist Kaunda told the Maravi Post that the court heard that Prophet Chikapa had married the victim’s sister in 2010.

Kaunda said the Man of God in 2011 invited the victim from Thambani to stay with their family in Neno district until the convict had a saliva for the sister in-law.

“Upon arrival at the family house, Prophet Chikapa popularly known as Prophet Samuel told the victim that Almighty God had instructed him to have sexual intercourse with her and that if she refuses God will strike her dead. Eventually the victim succumbed to the in-laws demands for fear of death.

“The victim and the prophet had had sex several times and each time they did the act, the Pastor used to remind the in-law of Gods Wrath if she could dare disclosing the ordeal until the father in-law recalled the victim back home in September this year, 2016.

“Even the father in-law followed the victim and took forcefully his daughter back to Thambani in Mwanza the move which didnt please Prophet Chikapa. Eventually, the Man of God reported the father-in-law to the police that was interfering his family by taking away the victim from them”, said Kaunda.

Kaunda added that the father and sister in-laws and the Prophet were summoned at Thambani police where the victim revealed that the Man of God had been forcing her to sleep with him.

‘Police officers did not hesitate but detained the man of God on October 26, this year that later appeared before court on October 28 where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of rape contrary to section 133 of the Penal Code.

“Four witnesses were paraded to testify against Prophet Chikapa whom His worship Ranwell Mangazi found him guilty and sentenced to 14 years saying the latter deserved a stiffer penalty which will send strong signal to some people who cheat women to having sex with them in the name of God”, said Kaunda.

Prophet Billy Chikapa hails from Kawiliza village Sub Traditional Authority (T.A) Govati in Mwanza.