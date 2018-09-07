A Malawian seed company, Global Seeds has introduced seed loan facilities for Malawian farmers and Malawian workers who have gardens or buy seeds for their dependents in the villages, the company’s Operations Manager, Shane Phiri has announced.

Phiri said his company has come up with lay-buy arrangement and seed loan for Malawian farmers and workers whose relatives in the village depend on them for farm inputs in order to ease pressure Malawians have during farming season.

The lay buy arrangement, Phiri said is for individuals who wish to pay for seeds in advance instalment or employed person who are unable to obtain seed through their employer.

“Customers will pay for seed in four monthly advance instalments before seed is delivered to them,” said Phiri. “Customers can choose to pay in less than four instalments depending on their financial capacity. The seeds will be delivered upon completion of full payment.”

On the other hand, Phiri said the seed loan facility enables employees to purchase seed on credit and is open to workers who will have to pay in four instalments after the seeds have been delivered.

“Our loan facilities, including the lay-buy facility, are interest free and we don’t require any collateral. With the loan facility all we will require is an endorsement letter or guarantee from their employers. The facility is open to all employed person and self employed people with the capacity to repay the loan within the specified period of four months,” he said.

He said the minimum order is 10 kilograms per product. The seed will be collected from Global Seeds Offices or authorised Agro-dealers for customers’ convenience. According to Phiri, bulk orders will be delivered by Global Seeds for free to customers’ premises.

To apply for the facilities customers will have to fill a form which they can download on the company’s website on www.globalseedsmw.com or collect from their offices in Karson House in Lilongwe’s Area 5. A 25 percent initial deposit will be required in order to commence the lay-buy contract, Phiri said.

Global Seeds produces hybrid maize seeds called Mwazangati, which is MH 34 variety, drought resistant CG7 groundnuts seeds, Kholophethe and Nua 45 bean varieties and Tikolore and Makwacha soybeans varieties.