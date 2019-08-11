NKHATABAY-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in Nkhata Bay are hunting for a sex-worker who is alleged to have murdered another sex-worker in the early hours of Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Bay View bar in the district.

Police reports are indicating that the suspect Funny Phiri aged 23, from Mfufu Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Malanda in Nkhata Bay District, had some quarrels with the deceased Agellina Zimba, 32, from Mzimba District on reasons not yet known.

Kondwani James, NkhataBay Police station spokesperson told The Maravi Post that the deceased went outside the bar as she tried to avoid her friend. However, the suspect followed the deceased despite being denied to do so by others.

James said the suspect then produced a broken glass bottle and eventually threw it onto the deceased.

“Following the impact, the deceased sustained a deep cut on the neck. She was immediately taken to Nkhata Bay District Hospital where she died while receiving treatment.

“She died due to severe loss of blood. The suspect is currently at large. Police are advising people to find better ways of sorting out differences other than engaging in fights,” he said.