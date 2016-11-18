KARONGA: Renowned football lover Alufeyo Chipanga Banda who is also the owner and sponsor for Kaporo Stars Football Club (FC) in Karonga the northern part of Malawi has on Thursday dumped the team and stopped participating in any sports activities in the region because of tribalism.

Confirming the development, Banda who is also the chairperson for Karonga United FC said he is now tired with the humiliation he gets from the northern region football administration.

The bone of contention was the missing of his name on the list of candidates who will compete on various positions of the Northern Region Football Committee (NRFC).

Banda believe that his name was deliberately removed from the list because he is from the central region.

“This is not the first time, NRFC to humiliate. They don’t want me hold big positions in the organization because I am from the central region,” said Banda.

“What they (NRFC members) should know is that I have been spending millions of kwachas from my own pockets to develop football here in the north for many years despite I am from the central region. All was because I am a football lover and I regard Malawians as one family,” he added.

Banda who is also a renowned business tycoon has attacked NRFC members for bringing politics into the country’s football.

He disclosed the plan of starting his own team in Mchinji district (his home) known as ‘Mchinji Boma Stars’ early December, 2016.

“I will take four of my prayers from Kaporo Stars to Mchinji. I cannot quit developing football in the country,” he said.

However, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), has asked the Karonga football committee as well as NRFC to resolve their differences.

Alufeyo Chipanga Banda, wanted to compete on the position of treasurer of NRFC after nominated in the district.

Kaporo Stars is one of the best team playing under the northern region football league (Simama) which is current at position two.