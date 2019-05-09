NKHATABAY-(MaraviPost)-A primary school standard 8 teacher died in an accident on Tuesday evening in a fatal road accident in Nkhatabay

According to sources, the teacher was on his way to deliver Exams in local centre points.

He was teaching at Chihame 1 in Nkhatabay.

According to some whatsApp forums indicate that the teacher was on his motorbike from Uhoho primary school to deliver exam papers.

“There was an incoming vehicle which had the lights on full mode then all of a sudden the driver switched off the lights”. The teacher ended up hitting an old lady who has also died in the morning.

Both Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb) and Malawi Police Services are yet to confirm on the incident.

About 298 000 pupils across the country’s primary schools on Wednesday began sitting for their primary school leaving certificate of education (PLSCE) examinations which are expected to end Friday.

The exams are said to have started on a good note with minor hiccups that have since been ironed out, according to the Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb).