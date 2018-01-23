Balaka legislature, Lucius Banda has saluted a man practicing witchcraft from his constituency, Maravi Post can reveal.

According to Banda, this is after the said man challenged borehole drillers that they will not find water in the area unless they drill a borehole close to his house.

The drillers who underrated the man continued with their job but failed to find water in three times attempt.

Banda said he has never believed in witchcraft since was born but was shocked with the development.

He expressed this through his official Facebook page.

This is what he wrote; “I am so puzzled… all my life I never believed in witchcraft but after inspecting the borehole drillers who are failing to get water on three attempts at a certain village in my constituency, where there is a man openly challenging that we can’t find water unless we put the borehole near his house…eeeeeish so this thing is real?”

The country’s constitution does not allow the existence of witchcraft and it criminalise anyone accusing someone of practicing witchcraft.

However, police and traditional leaders in Karonga says witchcraft is real and they have since invited a Zambian witchdoctor known as Ndodoyani.

Karonga traditional leaders believe that the constitution makers made a mistake to devalue the existence of witchcraft in the country.