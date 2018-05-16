BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police at Chileka International Airport in Blantyre on Monday arrested a 34-year-old Malawian, Velian Duwa, after she was found in possession of a suspected illicit drug called ephedrine.

The arrest comes barely a week after a Malawian young man aged 26 died in Brazil in what was suspected to be a drug deal mission gone wrong.

Airport spokesperson, Chitonde Lee, said the suspect was coming from India via Addis-Ababa in Ethiopia to Malawi via Chileka International Airport.

“While in the arrivals hall, police officers manning the lounge demanded to check contests of the two bags she was carrying and found motor vehicle head gaskets in both bags. When they demanded to dismantle the gasket, they found a whitish looking substances inside,” he said.

Lee said Duwa has since been charged with two accounts and will appear in court once police investigations are over.

“She has been charged with possession of a suspected illicit drug (ephredrine) without permission from the minister and illegal importation of the suspected dangerous drug,” he said.

The suspect Duwa hails from Kankhani Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kamenyagwaza, in Dedza District.