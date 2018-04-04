BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-A 38 year old Malawi lady on Tuesday died of drug addiction at Larchevoir Lodge in Blantyre.

Blantyre Police Station spokesperson Augustus Nkhwazi identified the deceased as Esther Gondwe of Malungu Village Traditional Authority Kyungu in Karonga district.

Nkhwazi told The Maravi Post that James Mwenefumbo 37 of Lupembe village T.A Kyungu in Karonga who is manager at the said lodge, the deceased was with her boyfriend Lusungu Mwaungulu 39 of Katolola Village T.A Kyungu in Karonga who works with the Ministry of Trade and Industry in Lilongwe at the time of her death in Blantyre.

The police publicist said that the two had allegedly met on Monday and had been drinking beers together in various entertainment joints within the city.

On the fateful Tuesday morning, the two booked in at the said lodge where they slept after a busy night out.

He added that it is alleged that Esther woke up while her boyfriend was fast asleep to visit the toilet within the room.

She fell in the toilet and was discovered by her boyfriend dead at around 1445 hours. Assorted medical drugs and syringes were found nearby the dead body.

“Matter was reported to Manase Police Unit. Police took the body to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for Postmortem. The Postmortem conducted on Wednesday April 4 revealed that the deceased died due to DRUG ADDICTION.

“Over 381 used tubes of “Pethadine Hydrochloride Injections” and 5 syringes were discovered in Esther’s bedroom at her home in Sunny Side. Police would like to remind the public that drug and alcohol abuse is dangerous to human beings. It is therefore, everyone’s responsibility to avoid drug and alcohol abuse,” said Nkhwazi