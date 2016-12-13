MWANZA-(MaraviPost)-Torching the house of the husbands second wife out of jealousy in Mwanza, has seen a 29-year old Malawian woman sentenced to five years in jail.Mwanza Police station spokesperson Edwin Kaunda has identified the convict as Eliza Patson who happened to be Patrick Patson’s first wife.

According to police publicist Kaunda, the court heard that since Patson married Edina Mikeyasi as the second wife, the convict had embarked on verbal war coupled with threats to the latter.

Kaunda said Eliza went further torching the husband’s second wife whose all belongings were burnt to ashes as rescue team came a bit late.

“On December 4, Eliza went to the house of Edina and set it on fire. Although the victim tried to shout for help, this did not yield anything as neighbours came a bit late as all her belongings were already burnt to ashes.

“When the matter was reported to the police, the convict was arrested on the following day. However, upon interrogation, Eliza confessed that she committed the crime out of jealousy saying she was not happy for her husband marrying a second wife.

“After a full trial, the woman who pleaded guilty to the offense of Arson which is contrary to section 337 of the Penal Code, His worship Ranwel Mangazi sentenced her to five years in jail with hard labour considering that was the first offender that the case carries maximum sentence of life imprisonment”, said Kaunda.

Eliza Patson hails from Nkolira village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Nthache in Mwanza district.