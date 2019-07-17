By Nenenji Mlangeni

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-A Malawian woman in Zambia has been arrested after she was found with more than 17.85 kilograms of ephedrine in 36 handbags.

Zambia Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) public relations officer, Theresa Katongo has confirmed the news saying the woman was arrested in Livingstone.

The publicist Katongo has identified the suspect as 28-year-old Shakira Kasusu who was arrested upon arrival at the Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport in Livingstone from India.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody and will appear in court soon.