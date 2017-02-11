LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A 40 year-old woman is under police custody at Kanengo station in the capital Lilongwe for allegedly possessing illegal medical drugs.

Kanengo Police Station spokesperson Alfred Chimthere has identified the suspect as Emily Chiwanga who was arrested on Thursday following regular patrols along Salima road at around 10:00 am hours.

Chimthere told The Maravi Post that the police intercepted the suspect after being tipped and who, upon searching in her bag, was found with several medical drugs including 45 capsules of Indocid, 2 Bristers of Lofnac, a bottle of Dacof Syrup, 2 bottles of Cofex, a tube of Creambact, 2 tubes of Xpressgel, a bottle of Gelfil

The police publicist said upon being interrogated, Chiwanga confessed to be a drug dealer for several years.

“Investigations are underway to trace where the medicines were sourced. The suspect will appear before court to answer a charge of being found in possession of medical drugs without license which is contrary to Regulation 35(1) of Pharmacy Medicines and Poisons Act as read with Section 65(1) of Pharmacy Medicines and Poisons Act”, said Chimthere.

Chiwanga hails from Chinkhali village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mkanda in Mchinji district.