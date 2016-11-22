Terror and grief have gripped the residents of the northern city of Mzuzu after unidentified young girl was on Monday raped and subsequently killed by unknown assailants.

The horrible incident happened around 9 am between the boundary of botanic newlines houses and botanic forest in Mzuzu.

Witnesses told this reporter that the girl was strangled to death around 9 am and the suspects are on the run.”We held the screaming voices from the botanic forest and after reaching the area, we only found the deceased body lying on the ground,” said some eye witnesses.

“We have already alerted the police about the development and we are just waiting for them to come,” they added.

Mzuzu police spokesperson Martin Bwanali admitted having a knowledge of the development but could not give more details.