LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Young people under the banner of National Youth Network on Climate Change (NYNCC) say serious investment in green energy specifically as an entrepreneurship will avert unemployment levels among them.

The grouping observes that if government exempt tax on green energy will unable young people to engage in and start up initiative as well as promoting government’s effort in mitigation and adaptation on effects of climate change.

The youth have therefore urged the country’s authority to review and address tax injustices to encourage national agencies and organisations and young people to make meaningful investments in climate resilience in Malawi.

NYCC National Coordinator Dominic Nyasulu on Wednesday told the news conference after hosting the first ever national youth conference on climate change in the capital Lilongwe that time was right for young people to take charge of the country’s fate.

Nyasulu says the two day youth conference have resolved to engage the authority with practical approach of taking charge of issues affecting young people due to climate change.

He added that young people are ready to make use any serious green energy investment coupled with incentives that will create jobs in entrepreneurship.

“We want policies and programs on climate change must include young people who are ready to make use of any green energy incentives as entrepreneurship to avert unemployment levels in the country. We need solar energy be a priority,” says Nyasulu.

Echoing on the same Wales Chigwenembe from ActionAid Malawi on youth desk, say agriculture investment to young people will also help them for self employment.

“The young people are seeking a clear definition of their role our role in the existing action plans stipulated in government’s framework on climate change fight including mitigation and adaptation actions,” added Chigwenembe.

Civil Society Network on Climate Change (CISONECC) National Coordinator Julius Ng’oma whose organisation was part of the steering committee of the youth conference say all resolutions will be submitted to government for action while playing a monitoring role.

The conference which under the theme, “The Role of the Youth in Climate Change Negotiations, Sustainable Adaptation and Mitigation Actions in Malawi”, the young people say have the energy, strength and time towards addressing effects of climate.

The conference which ran from April 16 to 17 attracted over 100 youth people across the nation from different background of social front.

It focused to invigorate youth ideas on how local and international legal framework can meet their participation in mitigating effects of climate change.