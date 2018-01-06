LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)Malawians have reacted angrily to the appointment of Paramount Chief Lundu as Chairperson of Malawi Blood Transfusion Service (MBTS) Board, Maravi Post has learnt.

Lundu was appointed as MBTS board chairperson on Wednesday according to a press statement signed by Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara.

According to some Malawians including Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Health, Juliana Lunguzi as well as Human rights activist Billy Mayaya, the move only aims at rewarding the chief for being loyal to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

They argued that the position needs someone with full knowledge saying MBTS is technical institution.

“The President would have looked at the technical expertise of Paramount Chief Lundu before the appointment,” Lunguzi said.

According to Lunguzi, politically connected appointments have resulted in the country having under-performing institutions since they lack proper leadership.

“You can agree with me that, oftentimes, such appointments have brought various challenges to our statutory corporations don’t perform very well simply because we just put those who can endorse without questioning the processes that have to be followed,” she said.

Human rights activist Billy Mayaya said; “As civil society, we feel the role of chiefs is being undermined with such political appointments. The primary mandate of chiefs is to ensure that their subjects are being taken care of, in terms of social services. The appointment of Lundu is a sign that he is being rewarded for the negative opinions he was holding against members of the opposition.”

Chancellor College political commentator, Ernest Thindwa, has said the appointment is one of the methods the DPP is using to gain votes in the Shire Valley where the main opposition Malawi Congress Party is making inroads.

“I don’t think there is any chief today who can say he can influence the way people vote. So, the DPP should rethink its strategy. That is why most of these bodies are not performing [well],” he said.

However, government spokesperson, Nicholas Dausi, defended the appointment.

“I think that is a very wrong conclusion. The question of technicalities does not arise because this institution has technical officers on the ground who do their work to their level best,” he said.

Lundu was among the chiefs who petitioned Speaker of Parliament and the Office of the President (OPC) against Electoral Reforms (Amendment) Bills late last year.