Journalist Association against aids (Journalaids) in Malawi has bemoaned lack of diabetes curriculum integration in Primary Schools saying most young people are not aware of diabetes, the development which is rocking the country’s development progress in as far as diabetes control is concerned.

Journalaids has also singled out Malawi as ‘possibly’ the only country in Africa that is failing to integrate Physical Education (PE) in its Curriculum fully to overcome and reduce increasing cases of diabetes, describing the number of patients with diabetes in Malawi as ‘alarming’ despite Malawi adopting the Framework and guidelines on Health Policy and Education at large.

Journalaids Programs Officer Digani Minthi said this yesterday during interface meeting with stakeholders (teachers, block leaders, medical attendant, and Councilor e.t.c) for diabetes curriculum integration at Chisapo Primary School in Lilongwe.

Minthi said: “It is very unfortunately, that Primary Curriculum of today, there is no or less PE posing a threat to health of our children since PE is a backbone solution to reducing non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, heart attacks, High blood pressure, cancer and many more to the children”

Minthi also point out that Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Goal No. 3 talks about “Good Health and Well Being”. According to him, denying a pupil to do physical excises is the same as failing to ensure healthy lives and promotion of well-being for all at all ages.

“It is therefore, critical to integrate PE as a stand-alone subject in primary schools to reduce rasing cases of diabetes in Malawi to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. Malawi also needs to invest in diabetes prevention to avoid losing productive citizen from effects of diabetes”,

Nurse at Kamuzu Central Hospital Olive Kadzakumanja when presenting highlights of diabetes expressed concerns on the increase problem calling for government to protect its citizen from harmful diseases by acknowledging PE to be a stand-alone subject in Primary schools.

“Increasing cases of diabetes has exerted enormous burdens across the health, social and cultural fabric of our society as well as economic system whose disproportionate cost far outweigh the benefits derived from curing, hence is recommended to prevent lather that to cure”, she said

Councilor Christopher Namakhwa for Chinsapo 2 ward hails Journalaids for positive strides in a bid to reducing cases of diabetes in Malawi by educating the communities.

He however, pleaded with the teachers and parents to safe guide their children from diet disorders such as cancer, liver, heart attack and diabetes (non- communicable diseases) by engaging in PE to avoid more deaths.