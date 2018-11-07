By Falles Kamanga

Malawians across the country have identified the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) with Dr Lazarus Chakwera at the helm as the solution to the problems they have been subjected to by those that have been governing the country since 1994.

Since MCP was ousted from power in 1994, Malawians have seen a reversal on a solid developmental foundation the party created and was working on, with most of the development benchmarks now in total neglect.

Between that time and now, the United Democratic Front (UDF), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and People’s Party (PP) have governed the country, each coming with its own version of problems for Malawians.

The parties have continued with the habit one started as they are all off-shoots from each. DPP was born out of UDF and PP was born out of DPP. Now DPP has given birth to United Transformation Movement (UTM).

And now Malawians have had enough of it and see MCP as the only party that should be ushered back into power if this country is to be cleared of the problems those that have governed since 1994 have exposed it to.

This was established in a survey conducted by leading political science lecturers at Chancellor College, namely Blessings Chinsinga, Joseph Chunga and Mwayi Masumbu under the banner Institute for Public Opinion and Research (IPOR).

The renowned political scientists established that 38 out of every 100 Malawians recommend that MCP be voted back into office, failing which Malawi will continue being subjected to the torture they have been experiencing since 1994.

UTM was thought to have the capacity to end the country’s problems by 20 out of every 100 people while its mother DPP—which was established by the same survey as the most corrupt and violent party—was trusted to solve the country’s problems by just 18 people out of every 100.

The findings are not a surprise as UTM was formed by greedy individuals who felt they were not benefitting from state coffers despite campaigning for Peter Mutharika in 2014. It was later joined by power-hungry individuals from other parties.

This means that people realise that the likelihood of the problems continuing if UTM took office is very high, thus trusting MCP as the only option.

Over the 24 years MCP has been out of power, a number of sectors that formed the bedrock of the country’s economy—which saw the kwacha being at par with the United States dollar and trading at K2 to the British pound in 1994—have crumbled.

The agriculture sector, the backbone of the country’s economy, has been left in disarray with infrastructures such as dip tanks for livestock and irrigation scheme for all-year cultivation becoming monuments.

The transport sector has seen water transport suffocated and railway paralysed with politicians that have been governing abandoning it for road transport so that they benefit personally by using their trucks or those for their friends and relatives for transportation.

Ships such as Karonga, Ufulu and Mtendere—which used to roam up and down Lake Malawi—are now but monuments fit for museums, and much of the current generations cannot believe that activities at ports such as Chilumba in Karonga and Chipoka in Salima kept the surrounding towns spinning all the time.

One traveling across the Shire Valley is also likely to see bushes overgrowing the once vibrant railway line or some unscrupulous individuals building right on top of the railway lines—something that could not happen under MCP.

As for the road infrastructure, the M5 or Lakeshore road is a manifestation of how those that have governed this country since 1994 have neglected the infrastructure. Potholes that have developed on the road are being filled with soil or substandard bitumen.

As all this is happening, those governing have been enriching themselves out of state coffers, and keep asking Malawians to keep them in power so they can keep enriching themselves and subjecting Malawians to all sort of problems.

For instance, the health sector is reeling from neglect with guardians of patients being asked to bring candles for lighting, buy their own medicine or pay for ambulance services when those governing them are busy enriching themselves.

For example, President Peter Mutharika benefited MK145 million which was deposited into an account under a DPP name but with him as its sole signatory, meaning the money was his.

His aide Ben Phiri is now a billionaire but cannot explain the kind of business he is in to be that wealthy.

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are not necessarily the views of the Publisher or the Editor of Maravi Post