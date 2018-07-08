By Alick Junior Sichali

The citizenry has been requested to be united, work together in development activities and avoid nepotism as one way of advancing social economic status of the country.

Chief William made the remarks on Friday during a ceremony he chaired for his area of Malawi cerebrating 54 years of independence in Blantyre city.

The Chief said despite Malawi attaining 54 years of independence much need to be done in changing the countries social economic status as many Malawians are lacking necessities because of nepotism.

“On Friday as a country we attained 54 years of independence but honestly speaking their is more which need to be done in the country one the thing is the issue of nepotism, it needs to completely end as Malawians let’s work together in advancing development activities in the country,” Chief William said.

He has however asked government to place strategies which will create employment amongst the youths and also teaching them about the mores of their traditions.

On his part guest of honour, Sameer Suleman, expressed his interest of gratitude’s for organising the event saying it will help the youth know history of the land.

“This is one of the events which as a country we need to be doing to teach the youths about traditions of the land, I urge other chiefs to adopt what is happening at William village,” Suleman said.

Suleman said culture activities helps to people and this can make Malawi to be developing economically.