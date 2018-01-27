Standard Bank continues to reward its valued customers using Visa Cards online payments locally and abroad in an ongoing Transact & Win promotion.

Head of Ecosystems for the bank, Webster Mbekeani said this in Lilongwe on Wednesday when he presided over the conduction of the second draw.

He said the promotion aims to give the Bank’s customers an opportunity to maximise the usage of their VISA debit cards on point of sale machines as well as for online payments.

Mbekeani added that the promotion is a continuation of the Bank’s effort to deliver convenience and enhance security as well as great flexibility to the customers.

He revealed: “Customers from other banks holding VISA cards can also use our point of sale machines to enjoy convenience hence no need to move around with bulk cash.”

Mbekeani further said VISA card gives customers access to other convenient channels to help do all the transactions at all times.

He stressed the need for customers to continue transacting using standard bank visa cards on point of sale machines and for online payments to increase their chances of winning cash prizes.

Four customers namely Kalikuti Investments and Fayazi Rasul won MK750,000 each while Lisa Chase and Wiza Jalakasi have each won K350. 000 cash prizes. Wiza Jalakasi is from Lilongwe Branch while the rest are from Capital City Branch.

Standard Bank rolled out this promotion to reward its customers for supporting the bank and encourage them to be using the Visa Cards which provide convenience and security as well as provide real flexibility to its valued customers in time of shopping.

Transact and win promotion was launched on November 9, 2017 and will run up to February, 2018.