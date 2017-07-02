Reporting in the Standard say, MAN in Redditch has been charged in relation to an Immigration Enforcement investigation into the manufacture and supply of fraudulent ID documents.

Social Media in the United Kingdom is saying the suspects might be of Malawian origin. Alongside four others from Coventry, Nottingham and south east London, Madalitso Majawa, age 33, of Ombersley Close in Redditch was charged following raids by officers from Immigration Enforcement’s Criminal and Financial Investigation (CFI) team on Wednesday (June 28).

At 6am the officers executed four warrants simultaneously and five people were charged with conspiracy to supply fraudulent identity documents.

The five people charged are:

– Steven Kanaventi, 39, of Mulliner Street, Coventry, CV6 5ET

– Paul Kanaventi, 37, of Forster Street, Nottingham, NG7 3DH

– Febbie Kaitano, 32, of Forster Street, Nottingham, NG7 3DH

– Victor Ariyo, 53, of Rye Hill Park, London, SE15 3JU

– Madalitso Majawa, 33, of Ombersley Close, Redditch, B98 7UU

