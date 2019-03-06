President of Umodzi Party (UP) Professor John Chisi

By Victoria Milanzi

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The President of Umodzi Party (UP) Professor John Chisi has urged all Malawians to pursue peace during this year’s tripartite elections.

Chisi said this during UP Manifesto launch which took place at Robins Park in Blantyre on 2 March.

Speaking to the thousands who gathered to witness the launch, UP president said all Malawians must avoid violence during the elections.

“I urge you all to be instruments of peace. Standing in the principals of our faith. No church encourages violence so we must all live peacefully,” said Chisi.

On the current state of the country, Chisi said he wants the curse that came with the Hastings Kamuzu Banda’s era to end.

According to Chisi, the Kamuzu Banda tree is still here and it’s branches are the ones that are marred by violence.

“I want the curse that came with Hastings Kamuzu Banda to end. The Kamuzu Banda era was cruel people were given to crocodiles or jailed when they error. Now is the time we must understand that we all make mistakes,” Chisi explained.

He added that Kamuzu Banda lacked leadership skills. He never taught others what he knew. That is why after he was gone people became poorer.

He said the tree planted by Kamuzu Banda and it’s branches must be uprooted.

“Let’s go and vote to uproot the Kamuzu Banda tree and bring in a new tree which is Umodzi Party,” said Chisi.