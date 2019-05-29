By Michael Fatsani Katengeza

As a Malawian who has read the Bible, I’m not surprised with the people’s choice for a government to lead us for the next five years. This is a government that has been known for its executive arrogance, not listening to the aspirations of Malawians and a government that has cultivated corruption, nepotism, cronyism and lawlessness.

This is a government that has presided over the mysterious killings of people with Albinism and the cases of alleged culprits are just getting stale in the courts. It is a government that has not investigated the murder of a prominent anti-corruption icon.

This is evidenced by the 62% of Malawians who voted otherwise in the just ended controversial and divisive elections. Well Malawi is not the first to choose this way as two thousand years ago in Jerusalem, they choose Barabbas, a known thief, killer, criminal over Jesus Christ of Nazareth who healed, gave food, stopped the rot in the temple, preached justice, rebuked corrupt taxmen, soldiers and preached peace.

It shows that humans love evil rather than righteousness, that the evil is within us. That politicians in this nation are the winners and that all power rests with them as they can do what they want anytime and get away with it. So, people should expect the continuation of looting of the country’s wealth through corrupt deals, tenders, transfer of government property. People are celebrating that they will not be held to account if they cheer on the ruling party.

They are celebrating that they are not going to jail and will continue to erase the evidence and launder their ill-gotten wealth. People are celebrating that my job is still intact, people are celebrating that the cases of killings of PWA are history, people are celebrating to create many more gates (like cashgate, maize gate, fuel gate) to siphon money, people are celebrating that MBC the national broadcaster will continue to be the sole mouthpiece and propaganda tool for the DPP. People are celebrating that the laws of this country will continue to have those gaping loopholes so they can rape the constitution willy Nally and cite a section to justify their injustice against the common citizen

people are celebrating that the president will continue to have too much power to appoint heads of the bodies mandated to champion checks and balances in the executive. They are happy that the presidency will still have a long and expensive motorcade, people are celebrating that we have a president whom they can take advantage of to feed him wrong information. People are celebrating because they know the country’s wealth will be shared among them few and that only their relatives will get the army, police, civil servant jobs, embassy postings, parastatal jobs while the rest will be told to go to community technical college, yes even if you have a law degree. The 62% will live in this country as foreigners.

This country needs nothing of the above but reconciliation and nation building for us to move on. The president has a humongous task of unifying this country from the north through centre to the south. May God bless Malawi; May God bless the president and those who surround him so that they can make better decisions for Malawi.

