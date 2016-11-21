BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—As Malawi Parliament four-week sitting starts today, the country’s citizens have expressed hope that water shortages, blackouts and corruption cases will be among key issues to be tabled in the National Assembly.



Speaking to Zodiak radio, some residents of Lilongwe said blackouts are a setback to businesses that depend on electricity while others want the speedy conclusion of corruption and cash-gate cases.

“As a citizen of this country, I hope the parliamentarians will table the challenges facing the country. The economy is not doing well and we have food shortages. The lawmakers must discuss on how to address these challenges,” said one of the residents.

Another resident said: “The parliamentarians should address the issue of hunger and transportation. Maize prices are beyond poor Malawians’ reach and transport is also a problem due to the hike of fuel prices. They must look critically at these two issues.

“We also want the government to conclude the corruption and cashgate cases.”

Meanwhile, opposition political parties have vowed to take the government to task on social and economic challenges rocking the country.

In the mean time, National Assembly spokesperson, Leonard Mengezi, has confirmed over 10 bills are up for discussion, among them is the much awaited access to information bill.