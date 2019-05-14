Blantyre for UTM
BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Vice President who is also UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima announces that will remove Value Added Tax (VAT) on water, electricity and airtime once voted into power on May 21 polls.
This is expected to excite Malawians who have been crying over the VAT on basic needs including water, power and airtime that benefit everyone.
Chilima told the UTM rally Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre on Tuesday that time was ripe for Malawians benefit from transformative leadership
The UTM leader therefore to urged Malawians to vote for the party that the nation start enjoying the fruits of able leadership.
Chilima also told the gathering that his leadership will introduce free duty week in a year to committed business persons tax on goods they trade in.
The Vice President said only those that have MRA certificates will benefit from the initiatives.
Chilima has just winded up the Southern region mega campaign rally before heading northern region then central region.
Malawi goes in next seven days on May 21 polls.
2 thoughts on “Malawians will enjoy free tax on water, electricity, airtime-says Chilima”
This is total madness from the so called politician, if you removed these taxes where do you think you will get the money to pay government workers as all these taxes are available even in America, China and all other rich countries in the world, stop this no sense as it looks like you don’t know how the government survives, you think people can vote for you with this no sense ideas. foolish educated idiot
Spot on! I hear that this guy is an economist and yet has no clue on how governments collect revenue. This is a sign of desperation to govern by hook or by crook. Unfortunately, some myopic voters will fall for such mediocre politics.