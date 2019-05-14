Blantyre for UTM

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Vice President who is also UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima announces that will remove Value Added Tax (VAT) on water, electricity and airtime once voted into power on May 21 polls.

This is expected to excite Malawians who have been crying over the VAT on basic needs including water, power and airtime that benefit everyone.

Chilima told the UTM rally Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre on Tuesday that time was ripe for Malawians benefit from transformative leadership

The UTM leader therefore to urged Malawians to vote for the party that the nation start enjoying the fruits of able leadership.

Chilima also told the gathering that his leadership will introduce free duty week in a year to committed business persons tax on goods they trade in.

The Vice President said only those that have MRA certificates will benefit from the initiatives.

Chilima has just winded up the Southern region mega campaign rally before heading northern region then central region.

Malawi goes in next seven days on May 21 polls.