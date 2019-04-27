Malawians won’t allow much touted elections rigging claims to take place

NSANJE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says Malawians cannot allow elections rigging to take place as it has been repeatedly claimed by the leaders of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) who is also Malawi’s head of state and government, President Peter Mutharika and leader of the breakaway UTM, Saulos Klaus Chilima.

On behalf the country’s oldest party, MCP President Lazarus Chakwera stressed the re-assuring point when he addressed crowds during a political rally at Bangula United Ground in Nsanje-Lalanje Constituency at the end of Friday’s whistlestop tour to four constituencies in Nsanje District.

Charged with boldness, Chakwera made it point blank that: “Malawians of 2014 are not the same ones in 2019 who would end up carelessly allowing their precious vote to get stolen by the so called rigging experts, because, Malawians of today are fed up with a failed government which is on the move fast approaching the exit door.”

With so much nostalgia, the MCP leader verbally revived the spirit patriotic spirit of October 17, 2017 parliamentary by- elections whereby the people of Lalanje refused anyone to tamper with their vote through self monitoring vigils until the final result was announced.

Chakwera therefore urged Malawians to adopt the same patriotic spirit in the forth-coming May 21 elections.

Said Chakwera: “I would like to urge to vote wisely because elections come once in every five years.”

On Nsanje World Inland Port project, Chakwera condemned the current DPP administration for the broken promise President Mutharika had in 2014 that if ushered into power, he would complete the port project and revive the dream of turning Nsanje District into a harbour city, where vibrant economic activities would transform people’s lives.

Chakwera therefore pledged to revive the beautiful project once shoveled into government through the May 21 vote.

In his tight whistle-stop tour programme, Chakwera started the strenuous campaign endeavour by addressing huge crowds at Nyachilenda Secondary School Ground in Nsanje South Constituency where among other things, he pledged to construct a tarmac road from Nsanje Boma to the Malawi-Mozambique of Marka.

The untiring MCP leader also addressed huge crowds at Dinde Primary School Ground in Nsanje South West and also at Mpasa Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Nsanje Central Constituency.

Prior to Chakwera, in all the four constituencies, the MCP Vice President and Official Running mate, Muhammad Sidik Mia assured the people that, MCP with the leadership of the God fearing man in the name of Lazarus Chakwera is a demonstration of love by God to bail them out from the dungeon of a corrupt system which through its entire leadership has miserably failed Malawians.

Mia particularly faulted the current administration for cheating the people of Nsanje that it would construct a tarmac road from boma to Marka.

“They took the heavy machinery and lined it along the road just to drive you into thinking that, they have started the project works but it’s all cheating because all they are votes to get back into power,” he said.

Also speaking present during all four whistlestops as well as speaking during the main rally in Bangula was Peoples Party (PP), Ephraim Chivunde, who apart from articulating sad tendencies of nepotism by the current administration, the youthful politician urged the people of Nsanje and the entire Shire Valley region to utilising their chance towards a better future by voting for the great combination of Chakwera for President and Mia for Running mate.