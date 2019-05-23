Nsanje, May 23, 2019: Nsanje district has managed to achieve the 50:50 campaign initiative as unofficial results shows that three parliamentary seats out of five which are in the district have gone to women.

Unofficial results shows that Eurita Mtiza, Esther Mcheka Chilenje and Gladys Ganda whose constituencies are Nsanje South West, Nsanje North and Nsanje Lalanje have come out victorious in the very competitive May 21 tripertite elections.

The women have managed to beat the so called nsanje heavyweights which include Dr. Chidanti Malunga for Nsanje South West, Lawrence Sitolo for Nsanje Lalanje and Enock Chizuzu of Nsanje North.

Reported by Martin Chiwanda Malawi News Agency (Mana)