THE 2018/2019 BUDGET STATEMENT

MOTION

1. Mr. Speaker, Sir, I beg to move that the estimates on the

Recurrent and Development Accounts for the 2018-19 Budget

be referred to the Committee of the Whole House, to be

considered vote by vote, and that thereafter they be adopted.

Introduction

2. Mr. Speaker, Sir, the 2018/19 budget is the fifth and last

budget that this house will consider. On behalf of His Excellency

the President and the Government, I wish to thank all

Honourable Members for their diligence and helpful inputs in

the past budgets. My staff in the Treasury and I have learnt a

lot from the budget debates during the past four years. Over the

years, a number of budgetary changes have been made in

response to Honourable Members’ interventions. The 2018/19

budget meetingof Parliament is yet another occasion for us to

deliberate on matters that are crucial to the welfare of our

people.

3. The Government has welcomed intensified honourable

members’ oversight over the implementation of projects which

has been quite useful. Where the interaction with the Executive

has aimed at sharpening the outcomes of public expenditures,

oversight results have been very positive. Unfortunately, in

some cases oversights have been confrontational and the

Executive has been defensive.

4. Before I submit the 2018/19 budget, the house will no

doubt expect me to take stock of our stewardship during the four

years that have just passed in the financial domain.

5. His Excellency the President of the Republic of Malawi,

Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in his State of the Nation

Address (SONA) which was delivered on May 4th 2018, gave an

elaborate picture of what this Parliament and Government have

achieved during this period and what is planned to be done in

the medium to long term. Therefore in this budget statement, I

will merely outline the Government’s budgetary proposals for the

financial year of 2018/19.

6. The statement is anchored by copious budgetary data and

I invite Honourable Members to devote their time.

7. The data is contained in the documents which will be given

to Honourable Members immediately after this statement has

been read. My colleague Ministers, our officials and myself are

available to Honourable Members to discuss the submissions

where some clarifications are needed. The data will give

Honourable Members estimated costs of the activities we

propose to pursue in the 2018/19 financial year. Here in my

speech, I will refer to some of these data for emphasis.

8. My statement therefore, will not be an all embracing plan

of what is planned to be done and policies for the entirety of the

economy. An annual budget is an account of what the

Government intends to do in a given year and does not pretend

to cover all elements of what should be done in the country.

9. Honourable Members who desire to know and debate the

Government’s medium term economic plans and its strategy

should consult the MGDS III document which contains a

detailed account of what the Government economic goals are

and the strategy of how to achieve them in the medium term.

10. Mr. Speaker, Sir, I am compelled to point out the confines

of an annual Government budget because, in the past there have

been Honourable Members who have indulged in free ranging

criticisms on what should have been included in the budget, and

we took a long time debating issues that are not particularly

relevant to an annual budget.

11. And now Mr. Speaker, Sir, let me remind the house the

state of the economy when this Government and this Parliament

took over the leadership of this country in May 2014.

My purpose is to invite Honourable Members to appreciate the

enormity of the task that has been accomplished this far.

12. The economy, as Members will recall, was at its worst ever.

Such a state of the economy was triggered by a financial

hemorrhage of the Government that left its coffers empty and

led the donors to boycott this country. Therefore, in order to

maintain the level of its deliverance of services to the people, the

Government went into a huge domestic borrowing and

abandoned sizeable payments to its creditors in the private

sector.

13. We now know that these financial malfeasances in the form

of a wholesale plunder and pilferage of public funds were led by

top personnel in the Government. In consequence, donors

withdrew a critical element of their aid to Malawi. The

withdrawal of budgetary support, on which the country relied

ever since its origins as an independent country had dire

consequences on the economy. In 2013/14 the amount of

budgetary support that was withdrawn was more than 10

percentage points of the budget. This decline in budgetary

support is a substantial loss to a budget of any country.

14. We therefore took over the country at a point when a huge

domestic debt emerged which is still lingering on and together

with a sizeable amount of arrears of almost 25 percent of GDP.

All this was left behind by our predecessors for us to tackle.

15. Mr. Speaker, Sir, I can recall an extremely disturbed

President as I reported the real financial situation we were

inheriting. As a symbol of his desperation and his emphatic

disgust, he volunteered to cut half of his salary until

macroeconomic stability had rebounded. His Vice President and

Ministers did the same. The President and his Vice President

have continued with this stance.

16. The consequences of these malfeasances included high

rates of inflation that peaked at more than 30 percent; a high

policy interest rate of 27 percent that dampened economic

activities; and a persistent depreciation of the currency which

almost doubled the Kwacha equivalent of the dollar.

17. Furthermore, because of the failure by the Government of

the day to control this debilitating fiscal system, the

International Monetary Fund suspended its ECF program in

Malawi. The World Bank also joined other development partners

to suspend its own budgetary support. Malawi therefore became

almost a financial pariah because of these financial

malfeasances that just about brought the economy to a halt.

18. A critical diagnosis of how these ailments could occur

revealed a severely dysfunctional fiscal system in which these

malfeasances could be committed with ease. In consequence,

Malawians and donors alike demanded that the Government

should embark on serious fiscal reforms so as to re-establish a

conducive financial system. The donors made thisa condition for

their return with budgetary support. The majority of the donors

however withdrew this aid to Malawi permanently. In turn with

their aid policy and we seem to have given them a chance to

commence to apply it to Malawi. Effectively therefore, Malawi

became a hostage nation by the time we came into power.

19. In the event, irrespective of the policy manifestos and

financial innovations that political parties planned;

macroeconomic stability and public finance management

reforms had to be the priority of the Government.

20. In particular, the reduction of rate of inflation and bank

reconciliation were of general concern to the country and the

donors. In thisHouse, the reduction of inflation to a single digit

was touted a basic target of economic management.

21. Mr. Speaker, Sir, now that the needed stability has been

achieved, when inflation has reached a single digit, interest

rates are falling, the exchange rate has stabilised and foreign

reserves have soared to a historical level, it means that the target

has been achieved and economic management can now focus

on robust economic growth as the main target.

22. Another indicator that economic management has attained

the desired goal is the return of the International Monetary Fund

to complete its ECF program and its approval of a new program

a month ago. Moreover, the World Bank returned with budget

support during the current financial year and it is due to

disburse another one in the early part of the next financial year.

It is also expected that the EU could approve budget support for

Malawi in the course of 2018/19. It is safe to conclude that but

for their policy to cancel budget support universally, all bilateral

donors would have resumed budgetary support.

23. The return of these two institutions also shows that our

public finance management reforms have reached an acceptable

stage and that the Government is on course to re-create a

conducive macroeconomic framework in which robust growth

can occur.

24. The arguments against these achievements Mr. Speaker

Sir can only be based on a goal shifting stance or to oppose for

the sake of opposing.I am therefore certain that were the Leader

of Opposition not charged with the responsibility of criticising

the President on everything that he says or does, he too would

have joined the ranks of those who have congratulated the

President for accomplishing the task that was set for us.

The 2017/18 Budget Outturn

25. As a background to the 2018/19 budget which I am about

to present, I would like to round off a review of the 2017/18

budget.

26. Mr. Speaker Sir, as I have said before, the 2017/18 budget

was formulated with the objective of achieving a fiscal position

that is consistent with sustaining and entrenching

macroeconomic stability. Our focus on macro stability was

based on a clear understanding that it is a necessary ingredient

for the attainment of inclusive, sustainable and resilient growth.

After implementing the budget for six months and in order to

achieve this set objective, it became necessary at midyear to

make some revisions to the budget.

27. In February 2018, we met to discuss the midterm review of

the 2017/18 budget. It was emphasised that there were three

setbacks to counter, the net effect of which would be to prevent

the budget from attaining its goals as was originally designed.

These setbacks were the Government bailout of ADMARC

amounting to K45 billion, and an unbudgeted increase of wages

and salaries of K5.7 billion for the Malawi Police Service and the

Malawi Defence Force. The third was the deterioration of tax

receipts and the withdrawal of a sizeable program grant which

was to be received from the European Union but would not be

forthcoming.

28. The budget therefore had to be revised and certain

increases and reductions to the various votes in both the

Recurrent and Development Accounts were made. The net effect

of this process was a reduction of the deficit from K195.6 billion

down to K186.6 billion. Mr. Speaker Sir, the revised figures

include the contentious so called K4 billion that became

available after certain planned expenditures were reduced.

29. There has been a lot of discussion over the K4 billion but I

hope that it can now be seen where this money will come from

and the fact that it could not have been paid out as the press

continuously alleged. It only emerged out of the process of

revising the budget. That is why Mr. Speaker, Sir, when asked

where the K4 billion would come from, my answer could not be

understood by the press. In exasperation, I ended by telling one

of many journalists who interviewed me, that the K4 billion

came about by magic because they could not understand what

I was talking about. To my surprise, even some Honourable

Members believed that this was a serious answer and a political

capital of it.

30. Mr. Speaker, Sir, Honourable Members will note from

Annex I of the financial statement (Document IV) that the revised

figures that were approved are not very different from the “Likely

Outturn figures”. As we have always taken the “Likely Outturn”

figures as good as an actual outturns, I would suggest that we

do the same now. These have been given as part of the data we

have supplied to Honourable Members. They represent a good

explanation of how the 2017/18 budget resources were used or

will be used including the K4 billion which has been transferred

to the District Commissioners with instructions of how to use

the money and account for it.

Background to the 2018/19 Budget

31. With all this in mind, Mr. Speaker, Sir, I am mandated by

the President of the Republic, His Excellency, Professor Arthur

Peter Mutharika, as Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and

Development to submit to the House, Government proposals on

how the resources can be mobilized and utilized, for the

consideration and approval of the House on behalf of the people

of Malawi. It gives me pleasure and honour that, the President

has yet again entrusted this noble task to me.

32. Mr. Speaker Sir, this budget has been designed in the

context of international, regional and domestic economic

developments. At this juncture therefore, allow me to share with

you and this Honourable House, their relevance to Malawi in

general and the budget in particular.

World and Regional Economic Outlook

33. Mr. Speaker, Sir, according to the latest World Economic

Outlook Report of the International Monetary Fund, the global

economy was estimated to grow by 3.8 percent in 2017. This

was labelled as the strongest growth since 2011 and was mainly

driven by investment recovery in advanced economies and the

continued strong growth in emerging Asia, an upswing in

emerging Europe, and signs of recovery in several commodity

exporters. In 2018 and 2019, growth is expected to pick up to

3.9 percent mainly due to expected faster growth in the euro

area, Japan, China, and the expansionary fiscal policy in the

United States of America.

34. Let me stress that Malawi could benefit from this external

buoyancy of the global economy. However, the benefits can only

accrue to Malawi if we position the country strategically and

boost its production of tradable commodities.

35. Mr. Speaker Sir, in Emerging Markets and Developing

Economies, growth is expected to increase further from 4.8

percent in 2017 to 4.9 and 5.1 percent in 2018 and 2019,

respectively. This in part reflects improved prospects for

commodity exporters after three years of very weak economic

activity. These growth rates could have closely mirrored the

pattern of growth rates in Malawi were it not for the adverse

weather conditions in 2018 to which I will refer later.

Southern African Region Economic Outlook

36. Mr. Speaker, Sir, according to the 2018 African Economic

Outlook publication by the African Development Bank, real GDP

growth for SADC is estimated to have recovered to an average of

1.6 percent in 2017 from 0.6 percent in 2016, mainly due to

better weather conditions and increased agricultural output and

hydroelectric power generation; the two sectors with very strong

spillover effects to other productive sectors.

37. This contrasts with the 5.1 percent growth rate of Malawi

in 2017 and which was therefore one of the highest growth rates

in the region. However, we expect growth in Malawi to decline in

2018 to 4.1 percent. This growth rate Mr. Speaker, Sir, will still

be one of the highest in the region as growth in this region is

expected to rise to an average of only 2.0 percent in 2018 and

further up to 2.4 percent in 2019.

38. The average inflation for the region is forecasted to

decelerate to an annual average of 9.4 percent in 2017, which is

comparable to 9.9 percent for Malawi. Inflation in the region is

forecasted to decline further in 2018 and stabilise at around 7.0

percent, same as in Malawi. This decline is on account of

continued stable macroeconomic conditions in the region,

improved economic management and governance.

39. Mr. Speaker, Sir, Honourable Members will have noted that

although we Malawians have taken Malawi as the Cinderella of

SADC, this is no longer so. The country can be seen to have been

one of the better performing countries of the region.

40. The figures also show, as a number of economists have

said, that Malawi can be as successful economically as

Malawians want it to be. Their success depends on how

individually they decide to shape their economic lives. People

have commended Malawi on their concern for politics – in

particular “human rights” to the neglect of self-economic

enhancement for which they expect to be supported by relations

etc.

41. Further, Mr. Speaker, Sir, it is now appropriate for me to

inform the House that according to the second round

Agricultural Production Estimate Survey, maize production is

estimated to have declined by 19.4 percent from 3.5 million

metric tons recorded in 2016/2017 growing season to 2.8

million metric tons in the 2017/18 growing season. The results

of the Survey also indicate that we should anticipate significant

reductions in yields of most major food crops.

42. Despite this setback, Malawi is projected to grow by 4.1

percent and 6.0 percent in 2018 and 2019, respectively. In fact,

Mr. Speaker Sir, Government sees Malawi growing by more than

these growth rates due to the many infrastructure development

projects lined-up in the energy and agriculture sectors, most of

which are growth enablers. Government is committed to

continue implementing sound macroeconomic policies aimed at

spurring growth and creating jobs by focusing on productive

sectors as outlined in the MGDS III with strong multiplier

effects.

Reforms Programme

43. Mr. Speaker, Sir, and Honourable Members as stated,

fiscal reforms are part of our priority and Government continues

to implement Public Finance Management (PFM) reforms. These

reforms aim at improving the use and management of public

resources through setting up of financial management systems

that promote transparency, accountability, fiscal discipline,

efficiency and effectiveness. Ultimately, the reforms contribute to

efficient and effective public service delivery and sustainable

development.

44. In addition, Mr. Speaker, Sir, the Public Procurement and

Disposal of Assets Act (PPDA) was enacted and is now

operational. Its implementation will significantly improve

regulation of public procurement and enhance value for money.

Further, the Government has embarked on the review of the

Public Finance Management Act (2003).

45. Furthermore, the Government is committed in ensuring

operational efficiency and controls in the Integrated Financial

Management and Information System (IFMIS). In this regard, IT

equipment and network infrastructure to support IFMIS

operations have been installed. Government has further put in

place systematic and continuous monitoring mechanisms of

transactions that pass through IFMIS to ensure timely detection

of suspicious transactions. However, Honourable Members,

Government will continue to invest in modern and robust

systems that deal with Integrated Financial Management

Information System.

46. Mr. Speaker, Sir, as I indicated in my last Budget

Statement, public service contributory pension scheme started

on 1 July 2017. Newly recruited officers and Civil Servants who

were 35 years in 2017 and below were migrated to the new

scheme, and K15.6 billion was allocated for the scheme. Mr.

Speaker, Sir, this is the largest scheme with 73,000 members

in the country. The Government is committed to this scheme,

the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development

has allocated K11.4 billion as “employees” and “employers”

contribution to the National Pension Scheme in the 2018/19

financial year. Mr. Speaker, Sir, this pension scheme presents

huge opportunities of increased national savings and domestic

investments, which are hugely needed by the productive sectors

of the economy.

47. Moving forward with the reforms, Mr. Speaker, Sir, the

Government will also introduce other reforms in revenue policy

and administration, public procurement, accounting and

financial oversight to ensure efficiency and transparency in

public finances.

48. Mr. Speaker, Sir, it is the expectation of the Government

that the stable exchange rate coupled with the low levels of

inflation will help the private sector to invest more to boost its

productivity for exports, import substitution and job creation. It

is in view of this, Mr. Speaker, Sir that the Government through

the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism is also developing

the Trade Remedies Bill which will address technical barriers to

trade and ensure anti-dumping in order to bring sanity in

importation of goods and trade practices.

49. In addition, Mr. Speaker, Sir, the Government, through the

same Ministry, is in the process of establishing Special

Economic Zones (SEZ) in the country, as a tool for attracting

both Foreign Direct Investment and Domestic Investment into

the industrial sector.

50. Over the years, Mr. Speaker, Sir, Malawi has improved in

its performance in Doing Business. According to the World Bank

Doing Business Report of 2018, the country improved its

ranking to 110 from 133 using 2016 data across 190 economies.

This will go a long way in making it easier for local and

international businesses to start and operate in the country.

Energy Sector Reforms

51. Mr. Speaker, Sir, notwithstanding the conducive

macroeconomic environment and improvements in doing

business that have lately prevailed in the country as highlighted

above, Government recognises that supply side constraints such

as intermittent power supply, among others, are still impeding

private sector economic activities. In order to improve electricity

generation, supply and distribution systems, Government

through the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining

is facilitating the Malawi – Mozambique and Malawi – Zambia

Interconnectors. Feasibility studies for the Malawi –

Mozambique Interconnector have been completed and the

Project is expected to reach completion in 2021. As for the

Malawi-Zambia Interconnector, the feasibility studies are still

underway.

52. Mr. Speaker Sir, Malawi cannot talk of energy sector

without reflecting on indictable mark that the Millennium

Challenge Corporation (MCC) has permanently left on the

Malawi soil in the area of electricity transmission and

distribution systems. In addition, the rehabilitation of the first

hydro power plant in the country – the Nkula A increased the

country’s energy generation capacity. However, I wish to remind

this Honourable House that the Millennium Challenge Compact

with Malawi will come to an end on 30September 2018. The

Government has already started negotiating with the MCC on

the second compact.

53. Mr. Speaker, Sir, Government is also facilitating the

implementation of MAREP Phase 8 which is targeting to electrify

336 rural growth centres through grid connection, thereby

increasing access to electricity in the rural areas. Currently,

construction works have been completed in 177 centres.

54. Mr. Speaker Sir, other power projects include; the Energy

Sector Support Project (ESSP) which is being financed by the

World Bank. This project aims at increasing the reliability and

quality of electricity supply in Malawi. Furthermore, the

300megawattsKam’mwamba Coal Fired Power Plant Project is

expected to commence. This project has huge potential to

improve electricity supply in Malawi.

THE 2018/19 BUDGET

55. And now Mr. Speaker Sir, I am in position to address

Honourable Members on the 2018/19 budget.

56. The underpinnings of this budget is a focus on robust

economic growth as the main goal of economic management

alongside the maintenance of macroeconomic stability for

robust, inclusive and sustainable growth.

57. In the medium to long term, Government’s economic goal

is founded on common aspirations of Malawians that the

country should move out of a group of countries that is

considered to be the poorest in the world.

The Budget

58. The budget (total Expenditure and Net Lending) has been

set at K1,504 billion which is 28.2 percent of GDP. It has been

increased over the revised budget by 13.8 or by just less than 4

percent in real terms. The development budget has been

increased by 25.6 percent over the 2017/18 development budget

to K391.7 billion, representing 7.3 percent of GDP. The

Recurrent Expenditure is estimated at K1,104.5 billion which is

20.7 percent of GDP.

59. The Revenue and Grants are projected at K1,261 billion

which is 23.6 percent of GDP and domestic revenue has been

set at K1,052 billion, representing 19.7 percent of GDP. Grants

are programmed to reach K209 billion (3.9 percent of GDP) of

which K60 billion is budget support from the World Bank. Mr.

Speaker Sir, as I said before, it is expected that the E.U. will also

disburse an unknown amount of budget support during the

course of the 2018/19 fiscal year. This however, has not been

included in this budget. The grants are constituted by the

budget support from the World Bank and dedicated grants are

expected to amount to K62 billion and project grants at K86

billion.

60. The overall balance (budgetary deficit) is expected to

amount to K242 billion which is 4.5 percent of GDP. However,

in view of diminished net foreign borrowing, domestic borrowing

is expected to rise to K176 billion.

61. On the whole therefore, this is a controlled budget. The rise

in tax revenue matches the expected average annual inflation

rate of just over 7.0 percent. The recurrent budget itself with a

rise of 7.4 percent is closely aligned to growth in the tax revenue.

62. In the event therefore, Mr. Speaker Sir, the majority of vote

by vote allocations as discussed below will also be lower than

last year’s in real terms. Annex II in the financial statement that

has been circulated gives a vote by vote budget estimates.

63. Mr. Speaker Sir, it will be seen from the data that the

allocation to the Education sector is close to K166 billion

(allocations to the Universities and to the local authorities which

control primary schools have been added to the education vote).

The second is the Agricultural sector with an expenditure

amount of K151 billion followed by the Health sector at K86.7

billion and ranks third.

64. Within a total of K392 billion of the Development Budget,

the highest allocation has gone to the Agricultural sector with an

amount of K78 billion compared to K43 billion to the Education

sector and K69 billion which has been allocated for road

construction. Thus allocations in the budget closely reflect the

dictates of the MGDS III.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2018/19 BUDGET

Wages and Salaries

65. Mr. Speaker Sir, wages and salaries are projected at

K392.0 billion (7.4 percent of GDP), and representing a 24.3

percent increase over the 2017/18 likely outturn. The increase

is due to 20 percent salary adjustment for junior grades and 10

percent salary for senior grades in the public service.

Government has also planned to recruit 10,500 primary school

teachers, 500 secondary school teachers and 1,000 medical

personnel. Thus starting from this year, teachers and other

personnel will be recruited soon after their graduation. The

practice that started in 2013 to recruit teachers one year after

graduation will no longer be necessary. Mr. Speaker Sir, in this

Budget we have also provided resources for increments in our

Chief’s honoraria across all ranks.

Interest Payments

66. For the 2018/19 financial year, interest payments have been

projected at K183 billion (3.4 percent of GDP). Of the K182.9

billion, K14.3 billion is for foreign interest while K168.6 billion

is for domestic interest.

Pensions and Gratuities

67. Pensions and gratuities budget line has been allocated

K80.6 billion representing 6.0 percent increase from the

2017/18 likely outturn figure of K76.1 billion. Of the K80.6

billion, K11.4 billion is contribution to the National Pension

Scheme for newly recruited staff and officers of 35 years and

below.

Tripartite Elections

68. Mr. Speaker Sir, the elections budget is estimated at K31.5

billion to cover voter registration and verification, education and

outreach, election materials, vehicles and polling services. This

represents the total budget for the general elections that MEC

will require for the Tripartite Elections. Thus this time Malawi

will pay for its Election without donor support.

Housing and Population Census

69. An allocation of K6.4 billion has been made to cater for the

housing and population census.

Farm Input Subsidy Program

70. Mr. Speaker Sir and Honourable Members, Government

will continue with the implementation of the Farm Input

Subsidy Program (FISP) in the 2018/19 growing season. The

program has been allocated K41.5 billion which will reach out to

one million beneficiaries for both fertilizer and seeds. This is an

increase from the 2017/18 revised figure of K33.2 billion. The

private sector will continue to retail fertilizer under the FISP to

complement the role of ADMARC and SFFRFM in this Program.

Maize Purchases

71. Mr. Speaker Sir, in the 2017/18 farming season, some

parts of the country experienced dry spells and infestation of fall

army worms, two unexpected occurrences which resulted in

reduction in crop harvest of about 10 percent. To ensure that

there is adequate food for the affected households, Government

has allocated K20 billion towards maize purchases and

distribution. The Honourable House will recall that K10 billion

was provided in 2017/18 budget for the purchase and

distribution of 117,647 metric tons of maize by NFRA and

ADMARC. Thus the money is available for immediate purchase

of maize by both of these institutions. This will be in addition to

the current maize stocks of 282,000 metric tons which ADMARC

and NFRA have in their storage facilities across the country.

Major Budget Lines

Youth Development Programs

72. The 2018/19 budget will include ambitious youth

programmes that are primarily intended to reduce Youth

unemployment. It is for college graduates and non-graduates

and has included projects which are targeting the youth as

follows:

Youth Internship Program:

73. An amount of K4.8 billion has been allocated to a newly

created Youth Internship program. The program has been

designed to recruit 5,000 youth aged between 18 and 30 years,

selection of which will be based on qualifications and they will

be placed in various Ministries, Departments and Local

Councils. The objective of this program is to equip the youth

with knowledge, skills and ethics as a way of nurturing them for

a career in the Civil Service as well as in the Private Sector.

74. Basically, this will help in reducing unemployment among

our youth that this country is currently experiencing.

Youth Tree Planting Program:

75. Additionally, an amount of K5.0 billion has been allocated

for tree planting and care program that will employ another

10,000 group of Youths. The Department of Forestry in the

Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining has already

identified areas which require reforestation. These areas will

include; road sides, forest reserves, river banks, bare mountains

and other catchment areas. The identified areas, Mr. Speaker,

Sir, will determine the typesof trees to be planted, including fruit

trees. It is expected that the youth, working in groups and in

their localities, will plant and care for the trees. Theywill be

supported by Government in a similar fashion as is the case with

the public works program. This, Honourable Members, is

expected to minimize the effects of deforestation and climate

change that this country has experienced. In addition, the trees

will provide vegetative cover to reduce soil erosion and control

flooding. It is further expected that this program will continue for

the next three years to ensure high survival rate of the planted

trees.

76. This program, Mr. Speaker Sir, is also expected to employ

10,000 youths for definite periods in the year.

Capacity Building for Civil Servants:

77. Apart from the Scholarship Fund Program,financing for

further training of Civil Servants has been expanded by an

additional K2 billion.The program will now focus more and more

on youthful officers to train up to PhD level courses. This is

expected to enhance public sector service delivery in various

fields and reduce costs on consultancies.

The Development Budget

78. The rankings in the allocation of the resources within the

development budget reflect the priorities that His Excellency the

President announced in his SONA and as outlined in the Malawi

Growth and Development Strategy MGDSIII. These include: 1.

The Agriculture, Irrigation and Climate Change group of

activities; 2. The Energy Sector; 3. The Educational activities; 4.

Health programs; and,5. Transport and Communications

Infrastructural activities. It will be noted therefore from AnnexIII

that the development budgetary allocations closely reflect these

priorities.

79. Mr. Speaker Sir, in line with the growth focus of this

budget, the development budget has been raised towards the

required threshold of 8.0 percent of GDP.

80. In the Agriculture sector, the development budget has been

increased to K80.6 billion, representing 9 percent of the total

development expenditure and 1.5 percent of GDP. The allocation

to the Transport sector at K89.2 billion represents 1.5 percent of

GDP while that to Education at K44.9 billion, represents 0.8

percent of GDP. The allocation to Health at K31.5 billion

represents 0.6 percent of GDP.

81. In the Agriculture sector, most of the projects focus on

irrigation agriculture to wean the country away from her reliance

on rain fed agriculture in order to ensure resilience in the

country’s economic growth. Mr. Speaker, Sir, the most notable

projects under the irrigation and water development to be

implemented by Government are the Shire Valley

Transformation Program; Mzimba Integrated Urban Water and

Sanitation Project; the Rural Irrigation Development Program;

and the Sustainable Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Project.

82. Mr. Speaker, Sir, development expenditure in the

Transport sector will now be guided by the National Transport

Master Plan which was developed by the Government through

the Ministry of Transport and Public Works. The Plan seeks to

reduce transport costs using a number of interventions

including the shifting of traffic from road to rail and in-land

water transport along Malawi’s major corridors. An amount of

K69 billion will be spent on road construction.

83. In terms of water transport, as the Honourable House is

aware, Likoma Island’s main mode of transport is by water. As

such, the Government will construct reliable and durable allweather

Jetty or quay at Likoma Island and Nkhata Bay and

Nkhotakota. This will enhance the usage of the lake mainly

between Likoma/Chizumulu and Nkhata Bay. A feasibility study

for the Jetty was completed in 2017 and engineering designs

were produced.

84. Mr. Speaker, Sir, in order to enhance air transportation,

the Government will acquire Airport Navigation Equipment to

improve the safety and efficiency of air navigation through

Malawi Airspace; and Modern Fire Fighting Equipment to

enhance the safety and security standards at the airports in line

with the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s

requirements.

85. Mr. Speaker, Sir, the Government intends to commence

implementation of a number of road projects in

2018/19 financial year. I would like to invite honourable

members to see Annex III of Document IV for details of this

programme. Honourable Members,these include the periodic

maintenanceof Balaka-Salima Road; rehabilitation of some

roads including the Kaphatenga–Nkhotakota–Dwangwa Road;

upgrading of Parliament Roundabout–Kamuzu Central–M1-

Amina Roundabout Road; and upgrading Bunda-Town Hall

Roundabouts- Crossroads-Area 18 Roundabouts-Kanengo-KIA

road.

86. In the Education sector, the main objective of most projects

is to improve quality of the learning environment through

provision of the required equipment and amenities. Major

infrastructure projects under education include the

construction of three teachers training colleges for primary

school teachers; rehabilitation of infrastructure for most

institutions of higher learning; provision of desks for primary as

well as secondary schools and construction of girls hostels in a

number of secondary schools across the country.

87. In the Health sector, most of the development expenditure

is intended for the construction of Phalombe District hospital,

Domasi Community Hospital and the Cancer centre in Lilongwe.

Mr. Speaker Sir, I am also delighted to inform this august house

that the Health sector will in 2018/19 fiscal year continue to

benefit from development financing under the donor health joint

fund.

Procurement of New IFMIS

88. One notable project in the 2018-19 budget is the

procurement of the New IFMIS which has been allocated an

amount of K5.0 billion. Once the new software is installed, it is

expected to enhance speed and security in processing

Government financial transactions. In addition, it will assist in

expenditure tracking and bank reconciliations.

Decent and Affordable Rural Housing Project

89. The project has been allocated K10 billion representing an

increase of 14.3 percent from the 2017-18 revised figure of K7

billion. It is expected that from this amount about 8,000 houses

will be constructed and rehabilitated.

Local Councils Development Budget

90. An amount of K20.7 billion for Rural Development through

Constituent Development Fund, District Development Fund,

Local Development Fund and a further K7 billion that could be

used on community projects has been included in the budget.

This is more than 5 percent of the total Development Budget of

the Central Government. District Development Fund (DDF),

K4.5 billion for Constituency Development Fund. Mr. Speaker

Sir, Government is proposing to commence another Funding

Window for rural development that could service some 300 Area

Development Committees. An amount of K6.0 billion has been

earmarked for this purpose.

Revenue Measures for 2018/19

91. Mr. Speaker, Sir, let me now outline the revenue policy

measures for the 2018/19 fiscal year: I would first like to thank

everyone that took part in the pre-budget consultation meetings

which my Ministry conducted this year. The participation of all

the key stakeholders and valuable comments yet again our

understanding of the various views and opinions that our people

have on the Budget.

92. As usual, the Customs and Excise tax measures will be

effective from mid night today whereas the VAT and Income Tax

measures will be effective 1st July, 2018 when the Bills are

passed by this Honourable House.

Tax Revenue Measures

93. Mr. Speaker, Sir, with immediate effect customs duties on

cesspool and water bowsers have been removed and only VAT

will be applicable. Government believes that this measure will

lower the costs and encourage infrastructure development,

especially roads, through reduced importation costs of the

capital equipment.

94. Mr. Speaker, Sir, in order to ensure that only legitimate

projects benefit from the tax privileges under the various

Customs Procedure Codes (CPCs), I wish to inform Honourable

Members that CPCs will be amended to include a provision

requiring full payment of taxes upon change of use or the

intended purpose that made the project qualify for tax

concessions.

95. 100. Mr. Speaker, Sir, I will now turn to Value Added Tax

(VAT) measures as follows:

96. Mr. Speaker, Sir, in the 2014/2015 Budget, to encourage

adoption of the Electronic Fiscal Devices(EFDs), a provision was

introduced under the EFD Regulations to allow for recovery of

the purchasing costs. This provision has achieved its intended

purpose, as such; the provision will now be revoked but VAT

operators will still be able to expense the cost of purchasing

EFDs under the Taxation Act.

97. Mr. Speaker, Sir, the administration of VAT has been

improving over the years, and to enhance compliance and

collection of VAT, a provision will be introduced under the VAT

Act allowing for registration of VAT Withholding Agents who will

be able to withhold the VAT at source and remit to Malawi

Revenue Authority (MRA).

98. Mr. Speaker, Sir, Government will introduce a requirement

under Section 34 of the VAT Act for submission of VAT returns

to MRA on imported services. This measure will be applicable

only to services delivered by Non Residents who are not

registered for VAT and this will be a compliance measure.

99. Mr. Speaker, Sir, in order to encourage mineral exploration

in the country, the VAT Act will be amended to allow mining

companies in the exploration phase to register for VAT. This will

ultimately reduce their costs, as the companies will be able to

claim their input VAT. Honourable Members can appreciate that

investment in mineral exploration is risky and very expensive

hence the need for Government to provide a conducive

environment to attract mining exploration investments.

100. Mr. Speaker, Sir, let me now outline the Income Tax

measures as follows:

101. Mr. Speaker, Sir, I am pleased to announce that the tax

free income bracket under Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) will be

increased from MK30,000 to MK35,000 per month in order to

improve the disposable income of taxable salaried persons.

102. Mr. Speaker, Sir, in the 2015/2016 Budget, Section 27 of

Part III of the Taxation Act was amended to introduce a provision

on “Deemed Interest” where no interest is charged on a loan,

and subject such deemed interest income to taxation. However,

this policy encountered implementation challenges, especially,

the identification of the targeted taxpayers and the

determination of the appropriate deemed interest rates to apply

on foreign and domestically contracted loans. In this regard,

Section 27 of Part III of the Taxation Act will be amended to

provide clarity on the targeted taxpayers under this provision,

and bring fairness on the treatment of domestic and foreign

loans which attract no interest.

103. Mr. Speaker, Sir, Section 76A of Part VII of the Taxation

Act requires the person making payment to non-residents to

withhold the Non Resident Tax and also imposes a penalty on a

person who fails to withhold the Non-Resident Tax. Therefore, to

encourage compliance by the withholding agents, Section 76A

of Part VII of the Taxation Act will be amended to impose the tax

liability on the withholding agent where there is failure to

withhold the Non-Resident Tax.

104. Mr. Speaker, Sir, in the 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 fiscal

years Government introduced Thin Capitalization rules for the

Mining sector and the rest of the sectors under the Sixteenth

Schedule and Section 127B of Part III of the Taxation Act,

respectively. The debt-equity ratio for the Mining sector was

prescribed but no debt-equity ratio was prescribed for the other

Sectors. Mr. Speaker, Sir, based on the current international

best practice and what is applied in the region, taking into

account the country’s unique needs and the structure of the

domestic financial market; Section 127B of Part XIII of the

Taxation Act will be amended to provide for a general debt-equity

ratio of 3:1 applicable to all Sectors, which will be limited to

related-party debt, whether direct or indirect.

105. Mr. Speaker, Sir, in order to enhance taxpayer compliance

and record management in the administration of PAYE for

salaried employees, the Taxation Act will be amended to

introduce a requirement for the registration of the salaried

employees and issuance of Taxpayer Identification Number

(TPIN) by MRA.

106. Mr. Speaker, Sir, Section 39 (e) and (d) of the Taxation Act

provides for allowable deductions for individual donations made

to Charitable Organisations and Non-Profit Institutions

approved by the Minister and published in the Gazette from time

to time. In order to curb erosion of the tax base, Section 39 (e)

and (d) of the Taxation Act will be amended to introduce a MK5

million cap on the allowable deductions for the individual

donations made to the Charitable Organisations and Non-Profit

Institutions under this provision.

107. Mr. Speaker, Sir, I would like to announce that there will

be some administrative measures on income tax aimed at

improving efficiency, enhancing the integrity of the income tax

system and facilitating automation by the Malawi Revenue

Authority. These administrative measures will be covered in the

Bills which I will present in this House for consideration.

Non Tax Revenue Measures

Government User fees and Charges

108. Mr. Speaker, Sir, Government Ministries and Departments

provide some services to the general public that attract user fees

and charges to cover the costs of administration. In this regard,

the MDAs will review the user fees and charges to reflect the

current costs of providing such services. The revised user fees

and charges will be published by the relevant MDAs in the

Gazette.

Revenue Administration and Policy Reforms

109. Mr. Speaker, Sir, Government also intends to bring

efficiency in the tax dispute resolution mechanism through the

establishment of the Tax Revenue Appeals Tribunal and also

improve on tax administration through the implementation of

the Tax Administration Bill which will be presented in this

Honourable House at an appropriate time.

110. Mr. Speaker, Sir, Government remains committed to

improving transparency in revenue management and

accountability in the Extractive Industries Sector under the

Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative(EITI) which the

Government of Malawi is a signed-up member. Currently,

Government with the assistance from GIZ is working on the

production of the second EITI Report for Malawi.

Conclusion

111. Mr. Speaker Sir, in conclusion let me thank Honourable

Members for their attention. For the long term, I wish them

success in their endeavours. I have made a number of friends

among them and I will always cherish my association with this

august House.

112. Mr. Speaker Sir, I beg to move.

