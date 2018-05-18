LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi is fiscal budget for 2018/2019 is pegged at MK1.5 trillion with the expectation the economy to grow by 3.9 percent.
With the key highlight of tax band of MK35,000 from MK30,000 in 2017/2019.
Ministry of Finance Goodall Gondwe presented the fiscal plan in Parliament on Friday in the capital Lilongwe.
Below is the full fiscal plan statement issued;
THE 2018/2019 BUDGET STATEMENT
MOTION
1. Mr. Speaker, Sir, I beg to move that the estimates on the
Recurrent and Development Accounts for the 2018-19 Budget
be referred to the Committee of the Whole House, to be
considered vote by vote, and that thereafter they be adopted.
Introduction
2. Mr. Speaker, Sir, the 2018/19 budget is the fifth and last
budget that this house will consider. On behalf of His Excellency
the President and the Government, I wish to thank all
Honourable Members for their diligence and helpful inputs in
the past budgets. My staff in the Treasury and I have learnt a
lot from the budget debates during the past four years. Over the
years, a number of budgetary changes have been made in
response to Honourable Members’ interventions. The 2018/19
budget meetingof Parliament is yet another occasion for us to
deliberate on matters that are crucial to the welfare of our
people.
3. The Government has welcomed intensified honourable
members’ oversight over the implementation of projects which
has been quite useful. Where the interaction with the Executive
has aimed at sharpening the outcomes of public expenditures,
oversight results have been very positive. Unfortunately, in
some cases oversights have been confrontational and the
Executive has been defensive.
4. Before I submit the 2018/19 budget, the house will no
doubt expect me to take stock of our stewardship during the four
years that have just passed in the financial domain.
5. His Excellency the President of the Republic of Malawi,
Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in his State of the Nation
Address (SONA) which was delivered on May 4th 2018, gave an
elaborate picture of what this Parliament and Government have
1
achieved during this period and what is planned to be done in
the medium to long term. Therefore in this budget statement, I
will merely outline the Government’s budgetary proposals for the
financial year of 2018/19.
6. The statement is anchored by copious budgetary data and
I invite Honourable Members to devote their time.
7. The data is contained in the documents which will be given
to Honourable Members immediately after this statement has
been read. My colleague Ministers, our officials and myself are
available to Honourable Members to discuss the submissions
where some clarifications are needed. The data will give
Honourable Members estimated costs of the activities we
propose to pursue in the 2018/19 financial year. Here in my
speech, I will refer to some of these data for emphasis.
8. My statement therefore, will not be an all embracing plan
of what is planned to be done and policies for the entirety of the
economy. An annual budget is an account of what the
Government intends to do in a given year and does not pretend
to cover all elements of what should be done in the country.
9. Honourable Members who desire to know and debate the
Government’s medium term economic plans and its strategy
should consult the MGDS III document which contains a
detailed account of what the Government economic goals are
and the strategy of how to achieve them in the medium term.
10. Mr. Speaker, Sir, I am compelled to point out the confines
of an annual Government budget because, in the past there have
been Honourable Members who have indulged in free ranging
criticisms on what should have been included in the budget, and
we took a long time debating issues that are not particularly
relevant to an annual budget.
11. And now Mr. Speaker, Sir, let me remind the house the
state of the economy when this Government and this Parliament
took over the leadership of this country in May 2014.
2
My purpose is to invite Honourable Members to appreciate the
enormity of the task that has been accomplished this far.
12. The economy, as Members will recall, was at its worst ever.
Such a state of the economy was triggered by a financial
hemorrhage of the Government that left its coffers empty and
led the donors to boycott this country. Therefore, in order to
maintain the level of its deliverance of services to the people, the
Government went into a huge domestic borrowing and
abandoned sizeable payments to its creditors in the private
sector.
13. We now know that these financial malfeasances in the form
of a wholesale plunder and pilferage of public funds were led by
top personnel in the Government. In consequence, donors
withdrew a critical element of their aid to Malawi. The
withdrawal of budgetary support, on which the country relied
ever since its origins as an independent country had dire
consequences on the economy. In 2013/14 the amount of
budgetary support that was withdrawn was more than 10
percentage points of the budget. This decline in budgetary
support is a substantial loss to a budget of any country.
14. We therefore took over the country at a point when a huge
domestic debt emerged which is still lingering on and together
with a sizeable amount of arrears of almost 25 percent of GDP.
All this was left behind by our predecessors for us to tackle.
15. Mr. Speaker, Sir, I can recall an extremely disturbed
President as I reported the real financial situation we were
inheriting. As a symbol of his desperation and his emphatic
disgust, he volunteered to cut half of his salary until
macroeconomic stability had rebounded. His Vice President and
Ministers did the same. The President and his Vice President
have continued with this stance.
16. The consequences of these malfeasances included high
rates of inflation that peaked at more than 30 percent; a high
policy interest rate of 27 percent that dampened economic
3
activities; and a persistent depreciation of the currency which
almost doubled the Kwacha equivalent of the dollar.
17. Furthermore, because of the failure by the Government of
the day to control this debilitating fiscal system, the
International Monetary Fund suspended its ECF program in
Malawi. The World Bank also joined other development partners
to suspend its own budgetary support. Malawi therefore became
almost a financial pariah because of these financial
malfeasances that just about brought the economy to a halt.
18. A critical diagnosis of how these ailments could occur
revealed a severely dysfunctional fiscal system in which these
malfeasances could be committed with ease. In consequence,
Malawians and donors alike demanded that the Government
should embark on serious fiscal reforms so as to re-establish a
conducive financial system. The donors made thisa condition for
their return with budgetary support. The majority of the donors
however withdrew this aid to Malawi permanently. In turn with
their aid policy and we seem to have given them a chance to
commence to apply it to Malawi. Effectively therefore, Malawi
became a hostage nation by the time we came into power.
19. In the event, irrespective of the policy manifestos and
financial innovations that political parties planned;
macroeconomic stability and public finance management
reforms had to be the priority of the Government.
20. In particular, the reduction of rate of inflation and bank
reconciliation were of general concern to the country and the
donors. In thisHouse, the reduction of inflation to a single digit
was touted a basic target of economic management.
21. Mr. Speaker, Sir, now that the needed stability has been
achieved, when inflation has reached a single digit, interest
rates are falling, the exchange rate has stabilised and foreign
reserves have soared to a historical level, it means that the target
has been achieved and economic management can now focus
on robust economic growth as the main target.
4
22. Another indicator that economic management has attained
the desired goal is the return of the International Monetary Fund
to complete its ECF program and its approval of a new program
a month ago. Moreover, the World Bank returned with budget
support during the current financial year and it is due to
disburse another one in the early part of the next financial year.
It is also expected that the EU could approve budget support for
Malawi in the course of 2018/19. It is safe to conclude that but
for their policy to cancel budget support universally, all bilateral
donors would have resumed budgetary support.
23. The return of these two institutions also shows that our
public finance management reforms have reached an acceptable
stage and that the Government is on course to re-create a
conducive macroeconomic framework in which robust growth
can occur.
24. The arguments against these achievements Mr. Speaker
Sir can only be based on a goal shifting stance or to oppose for
the sake of opposing.I am therefore certain that were the Leader
of Opposition not charged with the responsibility of criticising
the President on everything that he says or does, he too would
have joined the ranks of those who have congratulated the
President for accomplishing the task that was set for us.
The 2017/18 Budget Outturn
25. As a background to the 2018/19 budget which I am about
to present, I would like to round off a review of the 2017/18
budget.
26. Mr. Speaker Sir, as I have said before, the 2017/18 budget
was formulated with the objective of achieving a fiscal position
that is consistent with sustaining and entrenching
macroeconomic stability. Our focus on macro stability was
based on a clear understanding that it is a necessary ingredient
for the attainment of inclusive, sustainable and resilient growth.
After implementing the budget for six months and in order to
achieve this set objective, it became necessary at midyear to
make some revisions to the budget.
5
27. In February 2018, we met to discuss the midterm review of
the 2017/18 budget. It was emphasised that there were three
setbacks to counter, the net effect of which would be to prevent
the budget from attaining its goals as was originally designed.
These setbacks were the Government bailout of ADMARC
amounting to K45 billion, and an unbudgeted increase of wages
and salaries of K5.7 billion for the Malawi Police Service and the
Malawi Defence Force. The third was the deterioration of tax
receipts and the withdrawal of a sizeable program grant which
was to be received from the European Union but would not be
forthcoming.
28. The budget therefore had to be revised and certain
increases and reductions to the various votes in both the
Recurrent and Development Accounts were made. The net effect
of this process was a reduction of the deficit from K195.6 billion
down to K186.6 billion. Mr. Speaker Sir, the revised figures
include the contentious so called K4 billion that became
available after certain planned expenditures were reduced.
29. There has been a lot of discussion over the K4 billion but I
hope that it can now be seen where this money will come from
and the fact that it could not have been paid out as the press
continuously alleged. It only emerged out of the process of
revising the budget. That is why Mr. Speaker, Sir, when asked
where the K4 billion would come from, my answer could not be
understood by the press. In exasperation, I ended by telling one
of many journalists who interviewed me, that the K4 billion
came about by magic because they could not understand what
I was talking about. To my surprise, even some Honourable
Members believed that this was a serious answer and a political
capital of it.
30. Mr. Speaker, Sir, Honourable Members will note from
Annex I of the financial statement (Document IV) that the revised
figures that were approved are not very different from the “Likely
Outturn figures”. As we have always taken the “Likely Outturn”
figures as good as an actual outturns, I would suggest that we
6
do the same now. These have been given as part of the data we
have supplied to Honourable Members. They represent a good
explanation of how the 2017/18 budget resources were used or
will be used including the K4 billion which has been transferred
to the District Commissioners with instructions of how to use
the money and account for it.
Background to the 2018/19 Budget
31. With all this in mind, Mr. Speaker, Sir, I am mandated by
the President of the Republic, His Excellency, Professor Arthur
Peter Mutharika, as Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and
Development to submit to the House, Government proposals on
how the resources can be mobilized and utilized, for the
consideration and approval of the House on behalf of the people
of Malawi. It gives me pleasure and honour that, the President
has yet again entrusted this noble task to me.
32. Mr. Speaker Sir, this budget has been designed in the
context of international, regional and domestic economic
developments. At this juncture therefore, allow me to share with
you and this Honourable House, their relevance to Malawi in
general and the budget in particular.
World and Regional Economic Outlook
33. Mr. Speaker, Sir, according to the latest World Economic
Outlook Report of the International Monetary Fund, the global
economy was estimated to grow by 3.8 percent in 2017. This
was labelled as the strongest growth since 2011 and was mainly
driven by investment recovery in advanced economies and the
continued strong growth in emerging Asia, an upswing in
emerging Europe, and signs of recovery in several commodity
exporters. In 2018 and 2019, growth is expected to pick up to
3.9 percent mainly due to expected faster growth in the euro
area, Japan, China, and the expansionary fiscal policy in the
United States of America.
7
34. Let me stress that Malawi could benefit from this external
buoyancy of the global economy. However, the benefits can only
accrue to Malawi if we position the country strategically and
boost its production of tradable commodities.
35. Mr. Speaker Sir, in Emerging Markets and Developing
Economies, growth is expected to increase further from 4.8
percent in 2017 to 4.9 and 5.1 percent in 2018 and 2019,
respectively. This in part reflects improved prospects for
commodity exporters after three years of very weak economic
activity. These growth rates could have closely mirrored the
pattern of growth rates in Malawi were it not for the adverse
weather conditions in 2018 to which I will refer later.
Southern African Region Economic Outlook
36. Mr. Speaker, Sir, according to the 2018 African Economic
Outlook publication by the African Development Bank, real GDP
growth for SADC is estimated to have recovered to an average of
1.6 percent in 2017 from 0.6 percent in 2016, mainly due to
better weather conditions and increased agricultural output and
hydroelectric power generation; the two sectors with very strong
spillover effects to other productive sectors.
37. This contrasts with the 5.1 percent growth rate of Malawi
in 2017 and which was therefore one of the highest growth rates
in the region. However, we expect growth in Malawi to decline in
2018 to 4.1 percent. This growth rate Mr. Speaker, Sir, will still
be one of the highest in the region as growth in this region is
expected to rise to an average of only 2.0 percent in 2018 and
further up to 2.4 percent in 2019.
38. The average inflation for the region is forecasted to
decelerate to an annual average of 9.4 percent in 2017, which is
comparable to 9.9 percent for Malawi. Inflation in the region is
forecasted to decline further in 2018 and stabilise at around 7.0
percent, same as in Malawi. This decline is on account of
continued stable macroeconomic conditions in the region,
improved economic management and governance.
8
39. Mr. Speaker, Sir, Honourable Members will have noted that
although we Malawians have taken Malawi as the Cinderella of
SADC, this is no longer so. The country can be seen to have been
one of the better performing countries of the region.
40. The figures also show, as a number of economists have
said, that Malawi can be as successful economically as
Malawians want it to be. Their success depends on how
individually they decide to shape their economic lives. People
have commended Malawi on their concern for politics – in
particular “human rights” to the neglect of self-economic
enhancement for which they expect to be supported by relations
etc.
41. Further, Mr. Speaker, Sir, it is now appropriate for me to
inform the House that according to the second round
Agricultural Production Estimate Survey, maize production is
estimated to have declined by 19.4 percent from 3.5 million
metric tons recorded in 2016/2017 growing season to 2.8
million metric tons in the 2017/18 growing season. The results
of the Survey also indicate that we should anticipate significant
reductions in yields of most major food crops.
42. Despite this setback, Malawi is projected to grow by 4.1
percent and 6.0 percent in 2018 and 2019, respectively. In fact,
Mr. Speaker Sir, Government sees Malawi growing by more than
these growth rates due to the many infrastructure development
projects lined-up in the energy and agriculture sectors, most of
which are growth enablers. Government is committed to
continue implementing sound macroeconomic policies aimed at
spurring growth and creating jobs by focusing on productive
sectors as outlined in the MGDS III with strong multiplier
effects.
Reforms Programme
43. Mr. Speaker, Sir, and Honourable Members as stated,
fiscal reforms are part of our priority and Government continues
9
to implement Public Finance Management (PFM) reforms. These
reforms aim at improving the use and management of public
resources through setting up of financial management systems
that promote transparency, accountability, fiscal discipline,
efficiency and effectiveness. Ultimately, the reforms contribute to
efficient and effective public service delivery and sustainable
development.
44. In addition, Mr. Speaker, Sir, the Public Procurement and
Disposal of Assets Act (PPDA) was enacted and is now
operational. Its implementation will significantly improve
regulation of public procurement and enhance value for money.
Further, the Government has embarked on the review of the
Public Finance Management Act (2003).
45. Furthermore, the Government is committed in ensuring
operational efficiency and controls in the Integrated Financial
Management and Information System (IFMIS). In this regard, IT
equipment and network infrastructure to support IFMIS
operations have been installed. Government has further put in
place systematic and continuous monitoring mechanisms of
transactions that pass through IFMIS to ensure timely detection
of suspicious transactions. However, Honourable Members,
Government will continue to invest in modern and robust
systems that deal with Integrated Financial Management
Information System.
46. Mr. Speaker, Sir, as I indicated in my last Budget
Statement, public service contributory pension scheme started
on 1 July 2017. Newly recruited officers and Civil Servants who
were 35 years in 2017 and below were migrated to the new
scheme, and K15.6 billion was allocated for the scheme. Mr.
Speaker, Sir, this is the largest scheme with 73,000 members
in the country. The Government is committed to this scheme,
the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development
has allocated K11.4 billion as “employees” and “employers”
contribution to the National Pension Scheme in the 2018/19
financial year. Mr. Speaker, Sir, this pension scheme presents
10
huge opportunities of increased national savings and domestic
investments, which are hugely needed by the productive sectors
of the economy.
47. Moving forward with the reforms, Mr. Speaker, Sir, the
Government will also introduce other reforms in revenue policy
and administration, public procurement, accounting and
financial oversight to ensure efficiency and transparency in
public finances.
48. Mr. Speaker, Sir, it is the expectation of the Government
that the stable exchange rate coupled with the low levels of
inflation will help the private sector to invest more to boost its
productivity for exports, import substitution and job creation. It
is in view of this, Mr. Speaker, Sir that the Government through
the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism is also developing
the Trade Remedies Bill which will address technical barriers to
trade and ensure anti-dumping in order to bring sanity in
importation of goods and trade practices.
49. In addition, Mr. Speaker, Sir, the Government, through the
same Ministry, is in the process of establishing Special
Economic Zones (SEZ) in the country, as a tool for attracting
both Foreign Direct Investment and Domestic Investment into
the industrial sector.
50. Over the years, Mr. Speaker, Sir, Malawi has improved in
its performance in Doing Business. According to the World Bank
Doing Business Report of 2018, the country improved its
ranking to 110 from 133 using 2016 data across 190 economies.
This will go a long way in making it easier for local and
international businesses to start and operate in the country.
Energy Sector Reforms
51. Mr. Speaker, Sir, notwithstanding the conducive
macroeconomic environment and improvements in doing
business that have lately prevailed in the country as highlighted
above, Government recognises that supply side constraints such
11
as intermittent power supply, among others, are still impeding
private sector economic activities. In order to improve electricity
generation, supply and distribution systems, Government
through the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining
is facilitating the Malawi – Mozambique and Malawi – Zambia
Interconnectors. Feasibility studies for the Malawi –
Mozambique Interconnector have been completed and the
Project is expected to reach completion in 2021. As for the
Malawi-Zambia Interconnector, the feasibility studies are still
underway.
52. Mr. Speaker Sir, Malawi cannot talk of energy sector
without reflecting on indictable mark that the Millennium
Challenge Corporation (MCC) has permanently left on the
Malawi soil in the area of electricity transmission and
distribution systems. In addition, the rehabilitation of the first
hydro power plant in the country – the Nkula A increased the
country’s energy generation capacity. However, I wish to remind
this Honourable House that the Millennium Challenge Compact
with Malawi will come to an end on 30September 2018. The
Government has already started negotiating with the MCC on
the second compact.
53. Mr. Speaker, Sir, Government is also facilitating the
implementation of MAREP Phase 8 which is targeting to electrify
336 rural growth centres through grid connection, thereby
increasing access to electricity in the rural areas. Currently,
construction works have been completed in 177 centres.
54. Mr. Speaker Sir, other power projects include; the Energy
Sector Support Project (ESSP) which is being financed by the
World Bank. This project aims at increasing the reliability and
quality of electricity supply in Malawi. Furthermore, the
300megawattsKam’mwamba Coal Fired Power Plant Project is
expected to commence. This project has huge potential to
improve electricity supply in Malawi.
12
THE 2018/19 BUDGET
55. And now Mr. Speaker Sir, I am in position to address
Honourable Members on the 2018/19 budget.
56. The underpinnings of this budget is a focus on robust
economic growth as the main goal of economic management
alongside the maintenance of macroeconomic stability for
robust, inclusive and sustainable growth.
57. In the medium to long term, Government’s economic goal
is founded on common aspirations of Malawians that the
country should move out of a group of countries that is
considered to be the poorest in the world.
The Budget
58. The budget (total Expenditure and Net Lending) has been
set at K1,504 billion which is 28.2 percent of GDP. It has been
increased over the revised budget by 13.8 or by just less than 4
percent in real terms. The development budget has been
increased by 25.6 percent over the 2017/18 development budget
to K391.7 billion, representing 7.3 percent of GDP. The
Recurrent Expenditure is estimated at K1,104.5 billion which is
20.7 percent of GDP.
59. The Revenue and Grants are projected at K1,261 billion
which is 23.6 percent of GDP and domestic revenue has been
set at K1,052 billion, representing 19.7 percent of GDP. Grants
are programmed to reach K209 billion (3.9 percent of GDP) of
which K60 billion is budget support from the World Bank. Mr.
Speaker Sir, as I said before, it is expected that the E.U. will also
disburse an unknown amount of budget support during the
course of the 2018/19 fiscal year. This however, has not been
included in this budget. The grants are constituted by the
budget support from the World Bank and dedicated grants are
expected to amount to K62 billion and project grants at K86
billion.
13
60. The overall balance (budgetary deficit) is expected to
amount to K242 billion which is 4.5 percent of GDP. However,
in view of diminished net foreign borrowing, domestic borrowing
is expected to rise to K176 billion.
61. On the whole therefore, this is a controlled budget. The rise
in tax revenue matches the expected average annual inflation
rate of just over 7.0 percent. The recurrent budget itself with a
rise of 7.4 percent is closely aligned to growth in the tax revenue.
62. In the event therefore, Mr. Speaker Sir, the majority of vote
by vote allocations as discussed below will also be lower than
last year’s in real terms. Annex II in the financial statement that
has been circulated gives a vote by vote budget estimates.
63. Mr. Speaker Sir, it will be seen from the data that the
allocation to the Education sector is close to K166 billion
(allocations to the Universities and to the local authorities which
control primary schools have been added to the education vote).
The second is the Agricultural sector with an expenditure
amount of K151 billion followed by the Health sector at K86.7
billion and ranks third.
64. Within a total of K392 billion of the Development Budget,
the highest allocation has gone to the Agricultural sector with an
amount of K78 billion compared to K43 billion to the Education
sector and K69 billion which has been allocated for road
construction. Thus allocations in the budget closely reflect the
dictates of the MGDS III.
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2018/19 BUDGET
Wages and Salaries
65. Mr. Speaker Sir, wages and salaries are projected at
K392.0 billion (7.4 percent of GDP), and representing a 24.3
percent increase over the 2017/18 likely outturn. The increase
is due to 20 percent salary adjustment for junior grades and 10
percent salary for senior grades in the public service.
14
Government has also planned to recruit 10,500 primary school
teachers, 500 secondary school teachers and 1,000 medical
personnel. Thus starting from this year, teachers and other
personnel will be recruited soon after their graduation. The
practice that started in 2013 to recruit teachers one year after
graduation will no longer be necessary. Mr. Speaker Sir, in this
Budget we have also provided resources for increments in our
Chief’s honoraria across all ranks.
Interest Payments
66. For the 2018/19 financial year, interest payments have been
projected at K183 billion (3.4 percent of GDP). Of the K182.9
billion, K14.3 billion is for foreign interest while K168.6 billion
is for domestic interest.
Pensions and Gratuities
67. Pensions and gratuities budget line has been allocated
K80.6 billion representing 6.0 percent increase from the
2017/18 likely outturn figure of K76.1 billion. Of the K80.6
billion, K11.4 billion is contribution to the National Pension
Scheme for newly recruited staff and officers of 35 years and
below.
Tripartite Elections
68. Mr. Speaker Sir, the elections budget is estimated at K31.5
billion to cover voter registration and verification, education and
outreach, election materials, vehicles and polling services. This
represents the total budget for the general elections that MEC
will require for the Tripartite Elections. Thus this time Malawi
will pay for its Election without donor support.
Housing and Population Census
69. An allocation of K6.4 billion has been made to cater for the
housing and population census.
15
Farm Input Subsidy Program
70. Mr. Speaker Sir and Honourable Members, Government
will continue with the implementation of the Farm Input
Subsidy Program (FISP) in the 2018/19 growing season. The
program has been allocated K41.5 billion which will reach out to
one million beneficiaries for both fertilizer and seeds. This is an
increase from the 2017/18 revised figure of K33.2 billion. The
private sector will continue to retail fertilizer under the FISP to
complement the role of ADMARC and SFFRFM in this Program.
Maize Purchases
71. Mr. Speaker Sir, in the 2017/18 farming season, some
parts of the country experienced dry spells and infestation of fall
army worms, two unexpected occurrences which resulted in
reduction in crop harvest of about 10 percent. To ensure that
there is adequate food for the affected households, Government
has allocated K20 billion towards maize purchases and
distribution. The Honourable House will recall that K10 billion
was provided in 2017/18 budget for the purchase and
distribution of 117,647 metric tons of maize by NFRA and
ADMARC. Thus the money is available for immediate purchase
of maize by both of these institutions. This will be in addition to
the current maize stocks of 282,000 metric tons which ADMARC
and NFRA have in their storage facilities across the country.
Major Budget Lines
Youth Development Programs
72. The 2018/19 budget will include ambitious youth
programmes that are primarily intended to reduce Youth
unemployment. It is for college graduates and non-graduates
and has included projects which are targeting the youth as
follows:
16
Youth Internship Program:
73. An amount of K4.8 billion has been allocated to a newly
created Youth Internship program. The program has been
designed to recruit 5,000 youth aged between 18 and 30 years,
selection of which will be based on qualifications and they will
be placed in various Ministries, Departments and Local
Councils. The objective of this program is to equip the youth
with knowledge, skills and ethics as a way of nurturing them for
a career in the Civil Service as well as in the Private Sector.
74. Basically, this will help in reducing unemployment among
our youth that this country is currently experiencing.
Youth Tree Planting Program:
75. Additionally, an amount of K5.0 billion has been allocated
for tree planting and care program that will employ another
10,000 group of Youths. The Department of Forestry in the
Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining has already
identified areas which require reforestation. These areas will
include; road sides, forest reserves, river banks, bare mountains
and other catchment areas. The identified areas, Mr. Speaker,
Sir, will determine the typesof trees to be planted, including fruit
trees. It is expected that the youth, working in groups and in
their localities, will plant and care for the trees. Theywill be
supported by Government in a similar fashion as is the case with
the public works program. This, Honourable Members, is
expected to minimize the effects of deforestation and climate
change that this country has experienced. In addition, the trees
will provide vegetative cover to reduce soil erosion and control
flooding. It is further expected that this program will continue for
the next three years to ensure high survival rate of the planted
trees.
76. This program, Mr. Speaker Sir, is also expected to employ
10,000 youths for definite periods in the year.
17
Capacity Building for Civil Servants:
77. Apart from the Scholarship Fund Program,financing for
further training of Civil Servants has been expanded by an
additional K2 billion.The program will now focus more and more
on youthful officers to train up to PhD level courses. This is
expected to enhance public sector service delivery in various
fields and reduce costs on consultancies.
The Development Budget
78. The rankings in the allocation of the resources within the
development budget reflect the priorities that His Excellency the
President announced in his SONA and as outlined in the Malawi
Growth and Development Strategy MGDSIII. These include: 1.
The Agriculture, Irrigation and Climate Change group of
activities; 2. The Energy Sector; 3. The Educational activities; 4.
Health programs; and,5. Transport and Communications
Infrastructural activities. It will be noted therefore from AnnexIII
that the development budgetary allocations closely reflect these
priorities.
79. Mr. Speaker Sir, in line with the growth focus of this
budget, the development budget has been raised towards the
required threshold of 8.0 percent of GDP.
80. In the Agriculture sector, the development budget has been
increased to K80.6 billion, representing 9 percent of the total
development expenditure and 1.5 percent of GDP. The allocation
to the Transport sector at K89.2 billion represents 1.5 percent of
GDP while that to Education at K44.9 billion, represents 0.8
percent of GDP. The allocation to Health at K31.5 billion
represents 0.6 percent of GDP.
81. In the Agriculture sector, most of the projects focus on
irrigation agriculture to wean the country away from her reliance
on rain fed agriculture in order to ensure resilience in the
country’s economic growth. Mr. Speaker, Sir, the most notable
projects under the irrigation and water development to be
18
implemented by Government are the Shire Valley
Transformation Program; Mzimba Integrated Urban Water and
Sanitation Project; the Rural Irrigation Development Program;
and the Sustainable Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Project.
82. Mr. Speaker, Sir, development expenditure in the
Transport sector will now be guided by the National Transport
Master Plan which was developed by the Government through
the Ministry of Transport and Public Works. The Plan seeks to
reduce transport costs using a number of interventions
including the shifting of traffic from road to rail and in-land
water transport along Malawi’s major corridors. An amount of
K69 billion will be spent on road construction.
83. In terms of water transport, as the Honourable House is
aware, Likoma Island’s main mode of transport is by water. As
such, the Government will construct reliable and durable allweather
Jetty or quay at Likoma Island and Nkhata Bay and
Nkhotakota. This will enhance the usage of the lake mainly
between Likoma/Chizumulu and Nkhata Bay. A feasibility study
for the Jetty was completed in 2017 and engineering designs
were produced.
84. Mr. Speaker, Sir, in order to enhance air transportation,
the Government will acquire Airport Navigation Equipment to
improve the safety and efficiency of air navigation through
Malawi Airspace; and Modern Fire Fighting Equipment to
enhance the safety and security standards at the airports in line
with the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s
requirements.
85. Mr. Speaker, Sir, the Government intends to commence
implementation of a number of road projects in
2018/19 financial year. I would like to invite honourable
members to see Annex III of Document IV for details of this
programme. Honourable Members,these include the periodic
maintenanceof Balaka-Salima Road; rehabilitation of some
roads including the Kaphatenga–Nkhotakota–Dwangwa Road;
19
upgrading of Parliament Roundabout–Kamuzu Central–M1-
Amina Roundabout Road; and upgrading Bunda-Town Hall
Roundabouts- Crossroads-Area 18 Roundabouts-Kanengo-KIA
road.
86. In the Education sector, the main objective of most projects
is to improve quality of the learning environment through
provision of the required equipment and amenities. Major
infrastructure projects under education include the
construction of three teachers training colleges for primary
school teachers; rehabilitation of infrastructure for most
institutions of higher learning; provision of desks for primary as
well as secondary schools and construction of girls hostels in a
number of secondary schools across the country.
87. In the Health sector, most of the development expenditure
is intended for the construction of Phalombe District hospital,
Domasi Community Hospital and the Cancer centre in Lilongwe.
Mr. Speaker Sir, I am also delighted to inform this august house
that the Health sector will in 2018/19 fiscal year continue to
benefit from development financing under the donor health joint
fund.
Procurement of New IFMIS
88. One notable project in the 2018-19 budget is the
procurement of the New IFMIS which has been allocated an
amount of K5.0 billion. Once the new software is installed, it is
expected to enhance speed and security in processing
Government financial transactions. In addition, it will assist in
expenditure tracking and bank reconciliations.
Decent and Affordable Rural Housing Project
89. The project has been allocated K10 billion representing an
increase of 14.3 percent from the 2017-18 revised figure of K7
billion. It is expected that from this amount about 8,000 houses
will be constructed and rehabilitated.
20
Local Councils Development Budget
90. An amount of K20.7 billion for Rural Development through
Constituent Development Fund, District Development Fund,
Local Development Fund and a further K7 billion that could be
used on community projects has been included in the budget.
This is more than 5 percent of the total Development Budget of
the Central Government. District Development Fund (DDF),
K4.5 billion for Constituency Development Fund. Mr. Speaker
Sir, Government is proposing to commence another Funding
Window for rural development that could service some 300 Area
Development Committees. An amount of K6.0 billion has been
earmarked for this purpose.
Revenue Measures for 2018/19
91. Mr. Speaker, Sir, let me now outline the revenue policy
measures for the 2018/19 fiscal year: I would first like to thank
everyone that took part in the pre-budget consultation meetings
which my Ministry conducted this year. The participation of all
the key stakeholders and valuable comments yet again our
understanding of the various views and opinions that our people
have on the Budget.
92. As usual, the Customs and Excise tax measures will be
effective from mid night today whereas the VAT and Income Tax
measures will be effective 1st July, 2018 when the Bills are
passed by this Honourable House.
Tax Revenue Measures
93. Mr. Speaker, Sir, with immediate effect customs duties on
cesspool and water bowsers have been removed and only VAT
will be applicable. Government believes that this measure will
lower the costs and encourage infrastructure development,
especially roads, through reduced importation costs of the
capital equipment.
21
94. Mr. Speaker, Sir, in order to ensure that only legitimate
projects benefit from the tax privileges under the various
Customs Procedure Codes (CPCs), I wish to inform Honourable
Members that CPCs will be amended to include a provision
requiring full payment of taxes upon change of use or the
intended purpose that made the project qualify for tax
concessions.
95. 100. Mr. Speaker, Sir, I will now turn to Value Added Tax
(VAT) measures as follows:
96. Mr. Speaker, Sir, in the 2014/2015 Budget, to encourage
adoption of the Electronic Fiscal Devices(EFDs), a provision was
introduced under the EFD Regulations to allow for recovery of
the purchasing costs. This provision has achieved its intended
purpose, as such; the provision will now be revoked but VAT
operators will still be able to expense the cost of purchasing
EFDs under the Taxation Act.
97. Mr. Speaker, Sir, the administration of VAT has been
improving over the years, and to enhance compliance and
collection of VAT, a provision will be introduced under the VAT
Act allowing for registration of VAT Withholding Agents who will
be able to withhold the VAT at source and remit to Malawi
Revenue Authority (MRA).
98. Mr. Speaker, Sir, Government will introduce a requirement
under Section 34 of the VAT Act for submission of VAT returns
to MRA on imported services. This measure will be applicable
only to services delivered by Non Residents who are not
registered for VAT and this will be a compliance measure.
99. Mr. Speaker, Sir, in order to encourage mineral exploration
in the country, the VAT Act will be amended to allow mining
companies in the exploration phase to register for VAT. This will
ultimately reduce their costs, as the companies will be able to
claim their input VAT. Honourable Members can appreciate that
investment in mineral exploration is risky and very expensive
hence the need for Government to provide a conducive
environment to attract mining exploration investments.
22
100. Mr. Speaker, Sir, let me now outline the Income Tax
measures as follows:
101. Mr. Speaker, Sir, I am pleased to announce that the tax
free income bracket under Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) will be
increased from MK30,000 to MK35,000 per month in order to
improve the disposable income of taxable salaried persons.
102. Mr. Speaker, Sir, in the 2015/2016 Budget, Section 27 of
Part III of the Taxation Act was amended to introduce a provision
on “Deemed Interest” where no interest is charged on a loan,
and subject such deemed interest income to taxation. However,
this policy encountered implementation challenges, especially,
the identification of the targeted taxpayers and the
determination of the appropriate deemed interest rates to apply
on foreign and domestically contracted loans. In this regard,
Section 27 of Part III of the Taxation Act will be amended to
provide clarity on the targeted taxpayers under this provision,
and bring fairness on the treatment of domestic and foreign
loans which attract no interest.
103. Mr. Speaker, Sir, Section 76A of Part VII of the Taxation
Act requires the person making payment to non-residents to
withhold the Non Resident Tax and also imposes a penalty on a
person who fails to withhold the Non-Resident Tax. Therefore, to
encourage compliance by the withholding agents, Section 76A
of Part VII of the Taxation Act will be amended to impose the tax
liability on the withholding agent where there is failure to
withhold the Non-Resident Tax.
104. Mr. Speaker, Sir, in the 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 fiscal
years Government introduced Thin Capitalization rules for the
Mining sector and the rest of the sectors under the Sixteenth
Schedule and Section 127B of Part III of the Taxation Act,
respectively. The debt-equity ratio for the Mining sector was
prescribed but no debt-equity ratio was prescribed for the other
Sectors. Mr. Speaker, Sir, based on the current international
best practice and what is applied in the region, taking into
account the country’s unique needs and the structure of the
23
domestic financial market; Section 127B of Part XIII of the
Taxation Act will be amended to provide for a general debt-equity
ratio of 3:1 applicable to all Sectors, which will be limited to
related-party debt, whether direct or indirect.
105. Mr. Speaker, Sir, in order to enhance taxpayer compliance
and record management in the administration of PAYE for
salaried employees, the Taxation Act will be amended to
introduce a requirement for the registration of the salaried
employees and issuance of Taxpayer Identification Number
(TPIN) by MRA.
106. Mr. Speaker, Sir, Section 39 (e) and (d) of the Taxation Act
provides for allowable deductions for individual donations made
to Charitable Organisations and Non-Profit Institutions
approved by the Minister and published in the Gazette from time
to time. In order to curb erosion of the tax base, Section 39 (e)
and (d) of the Taxation Act will be amended to introduce a MK5
million cap on the allowable deductions for the individual
donations made to the Charitable Organisations and Non-Profit
Institutions under this provision.
107. Mr. Speaker, Sir, I would like to announce that there will
be some administrative measures on income tax aimed at
improving efficiency, enhancing the integrity of the income tax
system and facilitating automation by the Malawi Revenue
Authority. These administrative measures will be covered in the
Bills which I will present in this House for consideration.
Non Tax Revenue Measures
Government User fees and Charges
108. Mr. Speaker, Sir, Government Ministries and Departments
provide some services to the general public that attract user fees
and charges to cover the costs of administration. In this regard,
the MDAs will review the user fees and charges to reflect the
current costs of providing such services. The revised user fees
and charges will be published by the relevant MDAs in the
Gazette.
24
Revenue Administration and Policy Reforms
109. Mr. Speaker, Sir, Government also intends to bring
efficiency in the tax dispute resolution mechanism through the
establishment of the Tax Revenue Appeals Tribunal and also
improve on tax administration through the implementation of
the Tax Administration Bill which will be presented in this
Honourable House at an appropriate time.
110. Mr. Speaker, Sir, Government remains committed to
improving transparency in revenue management and
accountability in the Extractive Industries Sector under the
Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative(EITI) which the
Government of Malawi is a signed-up member. Currently,
Government with the assistance from GIZ is working on the
production of the second EITI Report for Malawi.
Conclusion
111. Mr. Speaker Sir, in conclusion let me thank Honourable
Members for their attention. For the long term, I wish them
success in their endeavours. I have made a number of friends
among them and I will always cherish my association with this
august House.
112. Mr. Speaker Sir, I beg to move.
25
THE 2018/2019 BUDGET STATEMENT
Delivered in the
NATIONAL ASSEMBLY OF THE
REPUBLIC OF MALAWI
by
MINISTER OF FINANCE, ECONOMIC
PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT
HONOURABLE GOODALL E. GONDWE
at
THE PARLIAMENT BUILDING
LILONGWE
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36