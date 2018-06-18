LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The much awaited Malawi’s 2018-2022 national multisectoral nutrition policy and strategic plan is set for launch on this coming Wednesday, June 20 at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe.

The launch will be presided over by Her Excellency the First Lady, Professor Gertrude Mutharika.

During the launch the first lady will also open the Food and Nutrition research dissemination conference; the theme of which is: “Nutrition for National Development: Leveraging Investments for Effective Nutrition Response”.

Addressing the news conference on Monday, Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi said the revised policy is intended to provide a framework that will guide the implementation of ournational nutrition response to address the existing and emerging national and global issues.

According to Muluzi added that the Policy will be operationalised through implementation of the National Multi-sectoral Nutrition Strategic Plan 2018–2022.

“A good nutrition is a critical for human growth and development, meaning that it is an integral element of the social and economic development of a country.

“Adequate nutrition is critical for physical and cognitive development which then determines an individual’s intellectual performance, and professional achievement and overall work productivity,” said Muluzi.

The Health Minister added that the new policy looks at how the nation can use behaviour change to prevent malnutrition.

“The Department of Nutrition, HIV and AIDs has already developed a Nutrition Education and Behaviour Change Communications Strategy with key nutrition messages in local languages, these will be delivered to households and community care groups,” says Muluzi.

Bessie Ndovi, Civil Society Organisation Nutrition Alliance (CSONA)-Malawi Programs Manager lauded the ministry for the policy saying its timely as it will guide the entire country’s nutrition sector.

Echoing on the same, Sangita Jacob Duggah, Unicef’s Chief Nutrition said despite Malawi facing economic challenges head way has been made in reducing stunting to 37% in 2016.