BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-As the country is celebrating 54 years of independence, former president Bakili Muluzi has expressed worry over rising poverty and unemployment levels.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Daily Times, Muluzi said he wishes Malawians successful celebrations.

He, however, said it is unfortunate that poverty levels remain high in the country, 54 years after the attainment of independence.

Muluzi said what is more heartbreaking is that a significant percentage of Malawians are youths who are denied access to employment opportunities.

“My concern is that the level of poverty is high. There is high unemployment rate, especially among the youth, and nobody is denying it. This is what government should look into so that everybody lives with dignity and affords basic needs in life,” Muluzi said.

Muluzi, nevertheless, hailed Malawians who fought for the independence, saying the struggle was worth it.

He said the country has made significant gains in the last 54 years of independence.

“We have made a number of gains as an independent country. We are growing and continue to grow as a nation. We are in multiparty dispensation which is also growing,” he said.

Malawi got its independence from Britain on July 6 1964.

The country has lined up a number of activities to mark the day. They include military parades and football matches to be played during the festival period.

This year’s Independence Day celebrations are being conducted under the theme ‘Celebrating Freedom and Progress through Patriotism, Integrity and Hard Work’