Malawi’s ABC Clinic Director Malla Kawale accused of bankrolling MCP

By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-It has been revealed that the once famous African Bible College (ABC) is directly financing the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) campaign through it’s Administrative Director of ABC Clinic Mrs Malla Kawale, Wife to a Dowa North East shadow parliamentarian Sam Kawale

Malla, Chair lady for MCP born free and co-chair MCP fundraising committee has been using ABC prowess to get funds for the party wrongly

Sources within the health facility told this publication that ABC have been one of the long term funders of the opposition party MCP since Chakwera ascended to the Presidency in 2013.

The Chinchens who are the founders of ABC were introduced to Chakwera by their over ambitious protégé Malla Kawale. She is also known to have facilitated a full scholarship with stipend for Chakweras son in law Sean Kampondeni.

As if this is not enough, Malla Kawale has used her position to finance several of Chakwera’s trips to the US and his wife to enable Chakwera meet some influential rich Americans with the hope that they would finance his political ambitions.

Sam Kawale has not been left behind with himself also benefiting from his wife’s closeness to ABC’s proprietors, the Chinchens.

Through their network, they connected Malla Kawale and some donors to finance his political ambitions through the disguise of running a nonprofit.

Malla has amassed so much political capital within MCP that she has so much power surpassing that of most of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) members.

This is evident in that she is given the podium to address crowds at rallies though within the party she holds no position. She also always sit in the front row even though her husband a mere ceremonial NEC member is not present.

Recently Malla and Sam Kawale accompanied the Chakweras to the US where one of their potential wealthy sponsor had set up meetings for them to fundraise.

Double standards in Malla in February 20, used her close connection with the Chinchen’s to fire one of her colleagues one Felix Kashinda for supporting UTM Party as she was bitter with him for leaving MCP.

The hypocrisy is that she cited political participation yet when he was MCP it was not a problem.

Only a couple of weeks ago, Malla Kawale facilitated the commissioning of an MCP Wing at the College’s campus which had the direct blessing from the Chinchens.

Ironically, she is one of the most politically active employees at ABC.

Suffice to say political participation is not a crime if one is campaigning for MCP at the ABC.

Effort to get feedback from Malla proved futile as she could not be reached for several attempts on her mobile number.