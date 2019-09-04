By Richard Kayenda

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The next meeting which the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and the Attorney General, Kalekeni Kaphale, plan to hold will take place at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe.

The HRDC Chairperson, Timothy Mtambo has told the media that they are ready to hold the meeting with the Attorney General to find lasting solutions to the national impulse.

Mtambo has said the decision to hold the meeting at the Headquarters of all the baracks in the country, was arrived at following security concerns which rocked the first meeting last week; where unidentified person wanted to burn a vehicle of HRDC Vice Chairperson, Gift Trapence, with a hand grenade.

Responding to the decision by HRDC, Malawi Defense Force Spokesperson Major Paul Chiphwanya has said it is the Police that can approach the MDF to handle security concerns of HRDC during the meeting.

On his part, James Kadadzera, who speaks for the police in the country, has said security issues are never discussed in the public domain, but the police is ready to provide any kind of security which HRDC will need during the meeting.

Last week, the Supreme Court of Malawi issued a moratorium thorough the the Office of the Attorney General asking HRDC not to proceed with the demonstrations which were slated to start from 28 to 30 August in all the border posts and airports of the country.